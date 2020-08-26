Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Component, End-use Application, Vertical, and Region.

Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The intelligent platform management interface is a set of specifications that monitors the environment and the hardware server. It helps to manage multiple servers from a particular location. These servers can be independently switched on or off, rebooted whenever it is required. Initially, it was developed by Dell, HP, and Intel.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The intelligent platform management interface (IPMI) is a set of computer interface specifications for an autonomous computer subsystem that provides management and monitoring capabilities independently of the host system’s CPU, firmware (BIOS or UEFI) and operating system.

Integrated IPMI systems include key components, like motherboard controllers (BMC) and other controllers located in different control modules called satellite controllers. Satellite controllers in the same location connect to the BMC through a communication system called smart bus management/bridge (IPMB)–improving the use of interconnects (I²C). BMC connects to a controller or another BMC in another network through a bus or intellectual property (IPMC). It can be managed using a remote controller (RMCP), a special wire system built in this specification. RMCP + (a UDP-based protocol with a stronger certification than RMCP) is used for IPMI over LAN.

Market Dynamics:

The demand for cloud-based storage is identified as one of the key growth factors for the intelligent platform management interface (IPMI) market. The need for cloud-based storage has increased, because of the factors such as improved efficiency, cost, speed, productivity, and reliability of the services provided by the vendors. Public, private, and hybrid are the three types of cloud-based services. Public cloud is operated and owned by third party providers. Single businesses or organizations exclusively use a private cloud. Storing data on the cloud offers an operative application for enterprises around the world. The intelligent platform management interface (IPMI) has a demand for cloud storage as it involves controlling and monitoring processes for the hardware used in data centers.

The factors encouraging the growth of the intelligent platform management Interface market are in demand for improved server management, reduced cost of ownership and also increase in spending and rising adoption of technological solutions. The implementation of an intelligent platform management interface reduces the time by handling flaws. The advancements in the retail sector majorly because of the number of systems running in the organization acts as an opportunity for the overall growth of the market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/55454

On the other hand, factors, like security, high price are the factors hampering the growth of the intelligent platform management interface (IPMI) market.

Market Segmentation:

According to the end-use application, the intelligent platform management interface (IPMI) market for the server application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Apart from the fact that the intelligent platform management interface was mostly designed for server management, the remote access of the server has become gradually very important. The mission-critical server environment has made it important to monitor server health during the day. The intelligent platform management interface was largely designed for severing management by Intel, Dell, HPE, and NEC. The demand for servers across the geography because of the wide deployment of data centers is driving the market for intelligent platform management interface (IPMI).

Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market1

In terms of the vertical, the BFSI sector held the largest market share in 2019, and the healthcare sector is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The BFSI industry vertical includes mostly banks, insurance companies, and stockbrokers, and deals with a large workforce, assets in different locations, and diverse customer profiles. In today’s scenario, the economic and financial sector reform has reinforced the automation and expansion of IT infrastructure, which transformed not only the operating environment of banks and financial institutions but has also played an important role in structuring and strengthening economies of countries, like Brazil, India, and the UAE. Thus, this intelligent platform management interface market is being adopted in the BFSI industry.

Region-wise, the North America region accounted for the largest share of the global intelligent platform management interface market in 2018, though Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the future. The intelligent platform management interface (IPMI) market in China and Japan is increasing on account of the influx and growth of the IT and telecommunication sector. The surge in growth is attributed to the technological advancements, together with mandatory regulations imposed by government regulatory entities to adopt the best-in-class technology and standards.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/55454

Scope of the Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market

Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market, By Component

• Baseboard management controller

• Sensors & controls

• Memory devices

• Others (LAN controller, serial connectors)

Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market, By End-use Application

• Server

• Storage devices

• Telecommunication equipment

Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market, By Vertical

• Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Healthcare

• Education & research

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Public sector

• IT & telecom

• Others (Automotive, logistics and transportation)

Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market

• Intel Corporation

• NEC Corporation

• ARM Holdings Inc.

• Dell, Inc.

• HPE

• Microsoft

• Softlayer Technologies, Inc.

• Emerson

• Super Micro Computer, Inc.

• Cisco

• Others

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-intelligent-platform-management-interface-ipmi-market/55454/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com