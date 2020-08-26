Global Haptic Technology Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Feedback, Application, and by Geography

Global Haptic Technology Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of haptics in consumer electronic devices, growing demand for haptics in gaming consoles, use of haptics in the medical industry, and haptic technology in automotive safety applications are the key factors for increasing the growth of global haptic technology. Use of haptics for the visually impaired and potential demand for haptic technology in holographic display products are provides lot of opportunities to the global haptic technology market. On the other hand declining adoption of force feedback haptic technology due to high cost hamper the market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

By Feedback, Tactile feedback segment accounted for the largest market share in the global market because of its applications in customer electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets. Nearly all the smartphones and tablets are inbuilt with tactile feedback and the trend has been changing to wearable devices such as smart watches and wristbands. In addition, it is driven by the rising demand in numerous applications such as gaming, automotive, and healthcare.

In terms revenue, Asia Pacific held the major market share in 2015, followed by North America and Europe. Growing smart phone penetration, increasing usage of internet enabled devices and large user base for consumer electronics are the primary reasons for Asia Pacific being the top revenue garner. North America is the second highest revenue garner in the haptic technology market. The growth rate of haptic technology is also good in Latin America, with increasing penetration of smart phones and tablets in the region.

This report aims to provide a bird’s eye-view of the entire haptic technology market with comprehensive market segmentations, combined with the qualitative analysis of the various classifications done on the basis of type, products, application, and geography. The market has been estimated and fore casted till 2026 to provide a glimpse into its growth prospects and potential.

This report highlighting on haptic technology volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global viewpoint, this report denotes overall haptic technology market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe etc.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, products, application, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the haptic technology market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Haptic Technology Market

Global Haptic Technology Market, By Component

• Actuators

• Drivers

• Microcontrollers

Global Haptic Technology Market, By Feedback

• Tactile

• Force

Global Haptic Technology Market, By Application

• Automotive & Transportation

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

• Gaming

• Engineering

• Education & Research

Global Haptic Technology Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Haptic Technology Market

• Texas Instruments, Inc,

• Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.,

• Haption S.A.

• Microchip Technologies, Inc.

• On Semiconductor Corporation

• SMK Corporation

• Synaptics Incorporated

• Imagis Co., Ltd.

• Immersion Corporation

• Force Dimension

• Ultrahaptics

• Geomagic, Inc.

• SensegOy

• Precision Microdrives Ltd.

