Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Type, End User and Region

Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 11.5% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Market Drivers and Restrains:

Flexible PCBs are highly efficient interconnectivity solutions that are used for an extensive range of electronic devices to avoid complex circuitry. Flexible PCBs are also used for efficient interconnection among electronic components like integrated circuits, resistors, and capacitors. Benefits such as lightweight and economical nature, design freedom, and simple structuring are impelling the flexible PCBs market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global flexible printed circuit board (FPCB) market is driven by reliable applications, high packaging flexibility, and quality performance. Increasing demand and production of consumer electronic devices such as mobile phones has a positive impact on the market growth. However, the sluggish uptake of technology in emerging economies is expected to hampering the market growth at the global level.

Developments in polymer plastic solar cells and foldable smartphones are likely to create lucrative opportunities in the global flexible printed circuit board (FPCB) market. This is evidence, as the revenue from advanced polymer plastic solar cells and foldable smartphones are estimated to reach approximately XX million by 2026.

Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the end user, the consumer electronics segment has led the flexible printed circuit board (FPCB) market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%.

The significant upsurge in the consumer electronics industry, due to the rising demand for smartphones, LCD displays, and tablets are impelling the sales of flexible printed circuit boards extensively. These boards find noticeable application in mechanically supporting and electronically connecting several electronic components with the support of conductive pathways, which, in turn, is reflecting on their demand significantly. The increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of these boards like the compact design and low weight, as compared with rigid or conventional PCBs is expected to boost the global flexible printed circuit board’s market growth during the forecast period.

Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held more than XX% of overall revenue share and is expected to reach US$ Mn end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% owing to huge consumer electronics market. China and Taiwan accounted for the XX% market share in the region thanks to the high-paced growth, driven by the increasing demand for electronic products and the presence of several flexible printed circuit board manufacturers in these countries. Countries such as China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan are semiconductor hubs and produce nearly XX% of PCB production globally. Rising investments in flexible printed circuit board manufacturing technology by semiconductor manufacturers, such as Xiamen Hongxin Electron-Tech Co., Ltd., is foreseen to increase the Asia Pacific FPCBs market growth during the forecast period.

The market in North America is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to the extensive demand from aerospace and military sector. Moreover, rising adoption of technology is contributing significantly to the regional market growth. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced flexible printed circuit board (FPCB) is predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of global Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

The report also helps in understanding global Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the global Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Market:

Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Market, by Type:

• Single Sided Circuits

• Double Sided Circuits

• Multilayer Circuits

• Rigid-Flex Circuits

• Others

Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Market, by End Users:

• Industrial Electronics

• Instrumentation & Medical

• Computer & Data Storage

• Aerospace & Defense

• IT & Telecom

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Others

Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Market, Major Players:

• Career Technology Co. Ltd.

• Flexcom Inc.

• Daeduck GDS.

• Fujikura Ltd.

• Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

• Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc.

• Interflex Co. Ltd

• Nitto Denko Corp.

• NewFlex Technology Co. Ltd.

• NOK Corporation

• Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited

• FLEXium Interconnect, Inc.

• ICHIA Technologies Inc.

• AT&S

• Benchmark Electronics

• Cicor Management AG

• Eltek Ltd

• IEC Electronics

• Jabil Inc.

• SigmaTron International, Inc.

• SMTC Corp

• Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

• TTM Technologies

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

