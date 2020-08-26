Global Helpdesk Automation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Software, Solution, Industry, and Region.

Global helpdesk automation market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 33% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Helpdesk automation is an automated helpdesk system that is used to provide an integrated interface to handle various helpdesk operations in organizations. The helpdesk automation system allows support teams to perform generic tasks without sacrificing workflow productivity.

Market Dynamics

A surge in the adoption of the helpdesk automation system in various organizations to manage smart ticket management, regular customer service interactions, automate flow-ups, and efficiently handle complete workflow is a major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Increasing demand of modern automation tools, large scale adoption of helpdesk automation system in large-sized enterprises, increasing awareness regarding various automation systems among small and medium businesses across the world and increasing demand of helpdesk automation system from BFSI and IT industry to keep track of their customer requests are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. The helpdesk automation system provides some benefits such as improved productivity, reduced time on direct assistance, and user management satisfaction, which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market. However, high cost associated with cloud-based helpdesk automation system is a major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Helpdesk Automation Market: Segmentation Analysis

By software, the web helpdesk segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Automated web helpdesk system is widely used in companies to simplify IT helpdesk operations ranging from service request creation to resolution, which is attributed to the growth of the market. Also, web helpdesk system automates and centralizes ticketing management tasks such as ticket creation, real-time tracking, real-time notifications, and rule-based routing. Growing adoption of the web helpdesk system because of its wide-scale benefits such as its ease of use, improved performance, and improved accessibility by using smartphones or tablets is further expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

By industry, IT, telecom and BFSI segment dominated the market 2019 and are projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Increasing requirements to handle customer’s queries about the company’s services and products is attributed to the growth of the market. Rising adoption of various automation tools in financial institutions and growing advancements in information technology is impelling the growth of the market.

Global Helpdesk Automation Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the rising adoption of automation tools in various end-user industries across the region.

Well established IT and retail sector with increased adoption of cloud-based automation technologies and the massive presence of automated helpdesk software providers across the region is driving the growth of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Helpdesk Automation Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Helpdesk Automation Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Helpdesk Automation Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Helpdesk Automation Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Helpdesk Automation Market

Global Helpdesk Automation Market, By Software

• Web Helpdesk

• Open Source Helpdesk

• Enterprise Helpdesk

• On-Premise Helpdesk

Global Helpdesk Automation Market, By Solution

• Alert Management

• Ticket Sortation

• Ticket Scheduling

• Others

Global Helpdesk Automation Market, By Industry

• IT &Telecommunication

• BFSI

• Education

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Government

• Retail

• Others

Global Helpdesk Automation Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Helpdesk Automation Market, Key Players

• BMC Software, Inc

• CA Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Landesk Software

• ServiceNow, Inc

• Axios Systems

• HappyFox Inc

• FrontRange Solutions

• NTRglobal

• Sunrise Software Ltd

• Atlassian Corporation Plc

• Cherwell Software

• Freshdesk

• Kayako

• Resolve Systems

• SunView Software

• Vorex

• Vision Helpdesk

