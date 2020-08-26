Global Lancing Devices & Lancets Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Product Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

Global Lancing Devices & Lancets Market size was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 8.7% from 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

The lancing devices & lancets market includes sales of lancing devices, lancets, and related services. Lancets and lancing devices are used to prick the skin to get blood samples for the testing level of glucose.

Global lancing devices & lancets market is estimated to witness lucrative growth over 2019-2027 thanks to the growing prevalence of noncontagious diseases like dyslipidemia, diabetes across the world. Lancing devices & lancets manufacturers are governed by regulatory bodies, for instance, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration Act) in America. Such as, in the US, Section 510 (k) of the Cosmetic, food, and drug and Act needs manufacturers of lancing & lancet devices to record their device with the FDA and inform their intent to market the device at least 90 days earlier the real marketing of the device. The MMR report contains a detailed study of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the lancing devices & lancets market.

A Number of adults (20–79 years) With Diabetes, by Countries (2019):

As per the IDF (International Diabetes Federation), in 2015 nearly 59.8 million people had diabetes in Europe. HTL Sarstedt and Strefa are two main companies in the EU that have marked their presence on the worldwide level as a major manufacturer of lancets and safety lancets in the globe.

Also, the MMR report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the lancing devices & lancets market size. By end-user, the hospital segment was valued US$ XX.12 Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX.60 Mn. by 2027 at a CAGR of XX.10% over the forecast period. This is because of a large patient pool suffering from diabetes that needs blood testing kits and a growing incidence of infectious diseases.

North America’s lancing devices & lancets market was valued US$ XX.09 Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX.87 Mn. by 2027, with a CAGR of XX.34% during the forecast period. This is because of the growing prevalence of diabetes coupled with rising preference for diabetes lancing devices in the economies in the USA. Europe is second leading the lancing devices & lancets market thanks to growing R&D activities for developing new prescriptions and rapid change in the lifestyle of the population.

The research study includes the profiles of leading companies operating in the global lancing devices & lancets market. On January 2020 – Terumo Corporation Launches New Surgical Sealant AQUABRID in Europe & MEA Market. The product was presented in Japan Terumo Company under the brand name Hydrofit in 2014 and has quickly gained market share because of its unique properties.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Lancing Devices & Lancets Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Lancing Devices & Lancets Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Lancing Devices & Lancets Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Lancing Devices & Lancets Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Lancing Devices & Lancets Market

Global Lancing Devices & Lancets Market, by Product Type

• Professional Lancets

o Pressure-activated Lancets

o Push-button Lancets

o Side-button Lancets

• Personal Lancets

Global Lancing Devices & Lancets Market, by Application

• Glucose Testing

• Hemoglobin Testing

• Cholesterol Testing

• Coagulation Testing

• Others

Global Lancing Devices & Lancets Market, by End-User

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Home Settings

• Others

Global Lancing Devices & Lancets Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

 India

 China

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Indonesia

 Malaysia

 Vietnam

 Rest of Asia

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

• Europe

 U.K

 Germany

 France

 Russia

 Spain

 Italy

 Sweden

• South America

 Mexico

 Brazil

 Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

 GCC

 South Africa

 Rest of MEA

Key players operating in Global Lancing Devices & Lancets Market

• Terumo Corporation

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Becton Dickinson

• Gerresheimer AG

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Sanofi

• Bayer AG

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Novo Nordisk A/S Owen Mumford Ltd

• Medtronic

• Ypsomed Holding AG

• Sarstedt AG & Co

• Greiner Bio One

• Abbott Laboratories

• HTL-STREFA S.A

