Global Ethernet Cable Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Form, Type, Application, and Region.

Global Ethernet Cable Market was valued US$ 7.62 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 21.38 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Ethernet Cable Market Overview:

Ethernet cable is one of the most popular, authentic, and trustworthy networking technologies for users. It is used in local area networks and metropolitan area networks. It connects and transmits broadband signals between a modem, router, computer, and other wired internet-enabled devices. Ethernet cable plays an important role in industries, such as manufacturing, oil & gas, and others, the ability to transfer data and control machinery. This cable has found its applications across various industries for fast and secured data transfer. Ethernet cable offers a higher connection speed of 10 Mbps to 100 Mbps or higher. By using these cables, it is quite easy to transfer data at very high speed. Ethernet cable has good speed, certain bandwidth to every connected device, consistency, and good security for data as compared with other networking technologies.

North America has the highest market share in 2019 and will maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the technically advanced infrastructure and the implementation of new data centers in the region. Asia-Pacific would mark the highest CAGR of 16.8 % during the forecast period, because of the increase in digital developments in commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. China, Japan, and India are some important countries for the Ethernet cable market.However, due to more installation costs and less physical availability for devices hinder the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

The Solid Ethernet cable is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

According to form, there are two types of global Ethernet cable namely solid Ethernet cable and standard Ethernet cable. The solid Ethernet cable is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period because of its better performance and security about electrical interference.

On the basis of type, the Ethernet cable market can be segmented into copper and fiber optic cables.CAT3, CAT5, CAT5E, CAT6, CAT6A, CAT7, and CAT8 are the categories of copper cable and the fiber optic cable is divided into single-mode module and multimode module. However, the fiber optic cable segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the industrial sector has the highest CAGR 13.2% from 2019 to 2027, due to growth of the industrial sector and rise in implementation of Ethernet cable at working sites.

Industry Development:

• Recently, Belden launched the lightest Category 6A cable on September 5, 2019, with a diameter of 0.250 inches. It is the easiest horizontal category 6A solution to handle, install, and route through plenum spaces.

Scope of the Global Ethernet Cable Market

Global Ethernet Cable Market, By Form

• Solid Ethernet cable

• Standard Ethernet cable

Global Ethernet Cable Market, By Type

• Copper

• Fiber optic cables

Global Ethernet Cable Market, By Application

• IT & network security

• Industrial

• Enterprise

• Broadcast

• Commercial

• Others

Global Ethernet Cable Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Ethernet Cable Market

• Belden Inc.

• Prysmian Group

• Southwire Company LLC

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Nexans

• Siemens AG

• SAB Bröckskes GmbH & Co. KG

• Anixter Inc.

• Siemon

• Schneider Electric

