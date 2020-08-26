Global Camping Trailer Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027, By Numbers of Wheels, Capacity, Vehicle Type, and Region.

Global Camping Trailer Market size was valued US$ 49.9 Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow about 7.5% from 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ 66.7 Bn.



Camping is hugely popular for US, and more than 11% of US citizons own a Camping Trailer. People can do camping on holidays with cheaper rates about 20% to 30%. Camping trailer is popular in between young and people at age 30. 15 millions of people in US has camping trailer.

The North America recreational vehicle market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of about 7.02% by 2027

In the year 2017, More than 15 million peoples owns a camping trailer and about 17.2 want to buy a new camping trailer.

In 2018 ownership of camping trailer is about 483 thousands which is less than 504 thousand in record high in 2017. Camping Trailer shipments increased from 504.6 thousand in 2017 to 483.7 thousand in 2018.

Contribution of the camping trailer in US economy is about USD114Bn 2018. US Wholesale shipment camping trailer industry makes around USD 18 Bn by selling 500 thousand quantity. In Canada makes over $7 billion in sales a year. Americans owns around 500 thousands camping trailers in 2018, with the industry contributing more than $20 billion in revenue. The camping trailer industry grew by 200%.

According to camping trailers association 98% of the global market export sales is from US, in Indiana sale is about USD 6.8 Bn, in California USD 2.2 Bn and in Texas USD1.8 Bn. Majority of camping trailers are found in Indiana. Key players like Forest River, Thor Industries, and Avion International Llc. Elkhart, Indiana has been dubbed ‘Camping Trailer Capital of the World.’

Government policies over Campaigning Trailer

• Indonesian lauan set duty free treatment for camping trailer. which will savescamping trailers industries duties about USD 1 Mn per month

• US, Mexico, and Canada set trade argument which will provide free duty to the domestic trailer about 62.5% for camping trailers.

The MMR report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the Camping Trailer market size. By end-user, the Passenger Car segment was valued at US$ 49.9 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 105.85 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The report also helps in understanding Camping Trailer Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Camping Trailer Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Camping Trailer Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Camping Trailer Market

Camping Trailer Market, by Numbers of Wheels

• Two Wheel

• Four Wheel

• Others

Camping Trailer Market, by Capacity

• 2 Seat

• 2-4 Seat

• More than 4 Seat

Camping Trailer Market, by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Camping Trailer Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Camping Trailer Market

• European Camping Group

• Jellystone Park

• Bourne Leisure Holdings Limited

• Sun Communities

• Equity Lifestyle Properties

• Parkdean Holidays Limited

• Kampgrounds Of America, Inc.

• Discovery Parks Private Limited

• Siblu

• Normandy Farms

• Top Parks

• Ellevacanze

• Alaskan Anglers Camping Trailer Park

• Duncans Mills camping club

• The Golden Nugget Camping Trailer Park

• Camping Pod Lasem

• Zion River Resort

• Fallen Rock Camping Trailer Parke & Campground

• Camping Flamboyant

• Prefab Caravan

• Banyan Tree Al Wadi

• Glamp-Inn

• Easycamp

• Koppisol Holiday Resort

• Elangeni Holiday Resort

• Mbizi Game Lodge & Spa

• Green Fountain Caravan Resort

• George Country Resort

• Keurbooms Lagoon Caravan Park

• Queensburgh Caravan Park

• Victoria Bay Caravan Park

