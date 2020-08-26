Global Hemophilia Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Type, Treatment, Replacement therapy, and Region.

Global Hemophilia Market size was valued at US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 6.2% from 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ 16.2 Bn.

Hemophilia is a rare disorder that is difficult to diagnose and to manage. It has an estimated frequency of about one in 10,000 births. Hemophilia treatment includes medication treatment to improve blood clotting.

Hemophilia symptoms, hemophilia genotype, hemophilia life expectancy, hemophilia diagnosis hemophilia genetics, are a few of the concerned issues of the end-users in the hemophilia market. As per the NHF (National Hemophilia Foundation), the U.S, two main forms of hemophilia arise much more frequently in men than in women. Globally, Hemophilia-A is the most dominant type of condition with the occurrence rate of 1 in 4000 to 1 in 5000 men who are born with this disorder. While the occurrence rate of Hemophilia-B is nearly 1 in 20,000 newborn males. Upgradation of new therapeutics and simultaneously working and continuous development and growth of the current treatment options have presented great and novel opportunities to the hemophilia market globally. Likewise, the global hemophilia market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the MMR report, which helps to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at the global and regional level for the hemophilia market.

The MMR report also covers the segments in the hemophilia market such as type, treatment, and replacement therapy. Based on treatment, the prophylaxis segment dominated the hemophilia market, with a market size of US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and to reach US$ XX Mn. by 2027, with a CAGR of XX.67%. Long-lasting prophylaxis treatment is considered a standard of care to prevent joint bleeding and chronic arthropathy in patients with severe hemophilia. By type, Hemophilia-A is expected to continue to hold the largest XX% share in the hemophilia market owing to a growing prevalence of hemophilia. Such as BioMarin Company is involved in emerging Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec “BMN-270” for hemophilia-A type patients and is currently under clinical trials.

North America accounted for the largest hemophilia market share in 2019, with a market value of US$ XX.10 Mn; the regional market is expected to register a CAGR of XX.43% during 2019-2027. This is because of well-recognized clinical infrastructure and growing knowledge between citizens about the different treatments accessible to treat hemophilia disease. However, the Asia Pacific and Latin America regions are projected to experience substantial development in the future thanks to the growing knowledge about technologically developed products.

Currently, various companies in the hemophilia market are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product approvals, product launches, and other patents and events. In 2019, Roche Company announced Emicizumab i.e. Hemlibra, which was accepted in India for Hemophilia-A with the reason VIII inhibitors. It was specified as a treatment of prophylactic preventive which reduces or prevents the frequency of the bleeding periods.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Hemophilia Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Hemophilia Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Hemophilia Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Hemophilia Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Hemophilia Market

Global Hemophilia Market, By Type

• Hemophilia-A

• Hemophilia-B

• Hemophilia-C

• Others

Global Hemophilia Market, By Treatment

• On-demand

• Prophylaxis

Global Hemophilia Market, By Replacement therapy

• ITI therapy

• Gene therapy

Global Hemophilia Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

 India

 China

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Indonesia

 Malaysia

 Vietnam

 Rest of Asia

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

• Europe

 U.K

 Germany

 France

 Russia

 Spain

 Italy

 Sweden

• South America

 Mexico

 Brazil

 Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

 GCC

 South Africa

 Rest of MEA

Key players operating in the Global Hemophilia Market

• F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Octapharma

• CSL Behring

• Kedrion

• Sanofi

• Bayer AG

• Baxter

• Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

• Grifols International S.A

• Shire

• Pfizer Inc

• Novo Nordisk A/S

• Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. (Roche)

• BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc

