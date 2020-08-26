Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Product, Device Portability, Application, and Country.

Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.20 % during a forecast period.



The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers, and market disrupters in the report and the same is reflected in our analysis.

The diagnosis is the primary step in treating any disease. The ultrasound is the diagnosis process, which helps in curing a disease. The ultrasound devices are used for examination and identification of the internal organs.

Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market, Dynamics:

An increase in minimally invasive procedures and complexity of procedures, which requires complex technological devices that are expected to drive the Asia Pacific ultrasound devices market growth. The technological innovations in imaging, robotics, medical devices, and minimally invasive procedures are assisting to offer lower risks of complications, faster recovery time, and less postoperative pain. In addition, many heathcare professionals and doctors have recommended ultrasound tests for various diagnosis that are driving the demand for ultrasound devices. Doctors are demanding ultrasound devices like sonography machines to monitor the growth of the baby and abnormalities. The ultrasound devices are also used for diagnosis of the urinary bladder, scrotal, prostatic and kidney disease. The high-cost pressure on the healthcare sector is prompting the introduction of new remuneration models for healthcare services. Key players are trying to focus on value-based rather than treatment-based reimbursement. Digitalization and artificial intelligence are expected to be key enablers for healthcare providers.

The strong policy support from the government has played a vital role in the development of the healthcare sector. The Government is encouraging the PPP model to increase the availability of healthcare services. Despite the economic slowdown, no relevant changes are expected in the healthcare expenditure in emerging economies like India and China.

On the other hand, strict government regulations are also limiting the growth of the Asia Pacific ultrasound devices market. In India, the government has implemented a Prenatal Diagnostic Tests Act (PNDT) to prevent the deliberate abortion of female fetuses. Above all, genetic counseling centers, genetic laboratories, and genetic clinics like sonography centers, mobile sonography vans, and advanced versions of ultrasound devices end users require registration.

The high disposal income, awareness about chronic diseases has increased the demand for preventive checkups. The factors like rising in participation at work, lesser body resistance, and delay in birth of a first child have significantly influenced the health of the women in the developing countries like China and India. The Women program for disease pre-screening is gathering steam in rural areas and ultrasound devices perceive as a vital modality for preventive check-ups that is also expected to grow the demand for ultrasound devices.

An innovative 4D image in ultrasound devices are permitting for the capture of a moving real-time video, which markedly increases treatment success rates. Recently, the 4D capability is assisting to reduce the risk of operator errors and increases user-friendliness and ease of handling. Furthermore, ultrasonography has developed as one of the most important imaging techniques in modern medicine. Innovative applications, declining costs are resulting in the proliferation of ultrasound devices, mainly in developing countries. For instance, India alone has a more than 35000 clinics, whose business is built relying on the usage of ultrasound sonography.

Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market, Geographic Analysis:

The presence of a high population, a booming economy, the government’s efforts to decrease infant mortality rate, and adoption of the high-end, user-friendly devices are expected to drive the Asia Pacific ultrasound devices market. The ultrasound devices have been designed for specialties like cardiology and radiology. An increase in awareness about screening for breast cancer has driven the number of ultrasound procedures across the region.

India:

The ultrasound devices market in India is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR because the Indian Government is implementing schemes to reduce mortality rates during pregnancy. For instance, the Central schemes by the government, the Janani Suraksha Yojna is launched to encourage more rural women for medical care during pregnancy. The Government has also provided cash benefits and free antenatal checkups for expectant mothers.

China:

An increase in aged population is one of the key drivers for the growth of the ultrasound devices market in China. The aged population is expected to get prone to chronic diseases and the demand for the ultrasound devices is anticipated to increase. The key players are trying to work with governments to ensure the successful uptake of ultrasound devices and to deliver training programmes.

Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market, Competitive Analysis:

In the ultrasound devices market, there is a requirement for OEMs to go beyond the dynamics of technology and legal actions. Participation in program or commencing campaigns for promoting the rights of girl child to survive positively in the society will help in the long run. For example, drive of GE Healthcare for misuse of technology and pro-girl child campaign has saved its brand delusion and has again gained its ultrasound devices sales in developing economies like India and China. Also, OEMs are contributing to improving the knowledge of using ultrasound technology by the deployment of learning software.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants by Country. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Country on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and countrywide presence in the Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market

Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market, By Product

• Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems

 2D Imaging Systems

 3D & 4D Imaging Systems

 Doppler Imaging

• Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems

 High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)

 Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy (ESWL)

Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market, By Device Portability

• Trolley/Cart-Based Ultrasound Devices

• Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices

Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market, By Application

• Gynecology/Obstetrics

• Musculoskeletal

• Radiology

• Critical Care

• Other Applications

Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market, By Country

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia

• Indonesia

• Malaysia

• Vietnam

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Key players operating in Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market

• Fujifilm

• GE Healthcare

• Hitachi Medical Corporation

• Phillips Healthcare

• Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Toshiba Medical Systems)

• Analogic Corporation

• Samsung

