Global Transistor Switch Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, Power Type, Industry, and Region.

Market Definition

A transistor is a 3 terminal semiconductor component that is most widely used for switching and amplification purpose. A transistor as a switch in switching applications is used for closing and opening of a circuit such as for controlling the flow of current and voltage in an electronics device.

Market Dynamics

The global transistor switch market has been seeing an ample growth from the past decades. The demand for transistors as a switch has risen because of its wide-scale applications in the electronics industry as it is widely used in various electronics products. Growing adoption of transistor switches in applications such as a heat-operated switch, light-operated switch, and DC motor control in the case of high voltages and remarkable growth of electronics and semiconductor manufacturing industry across the world are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, benefits offered by transistor switches such as low cost, noiseless operations, trouble-free service, and low power consumption capability are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

However, the ability to switch only DC loads and not AC loads and the possibility of transistor switch damage due to breakdown or thermal runway are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Transistor Switch Market: Segmentation Analysis

By industry, automotive and consumer electronics segments are dominated the market in 2019 and are projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Rising popularity and adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles across the world and growing use of transistor switches to create logic gates for microprocessors, microcontrollers, and other integrated circuits is attributed to the growth of the market. A surge in the adoption of renewable energy sources and renewable energy fixtures such as invertors, turbines, and solar panels and ongoing technological advancements and rising trends of miniaturization of electronic components and devices has further fuelled the demand of transistor switches in the electronics and automotive market.

Global Transistor Switch Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The economies such as China, Japan, India, Taiwan, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of APAC are major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of various leading global market players across the region. Increasing export, imports, and production of electronics circuit components from countries like Taiwan, South Korea, and China is improving the growth of the market in the region.

Electronic Circuit Component Exports by Country in 2019 (in US$ Bn)

Rapid growth and expansion of electronics and semiconductor manufacturing sectors in countries such as China and India and the massive adoption of transistor switches by various manufacturing companies for their electronic devices are driving the growth of the market in the APAC region. Continuous initiatives by the Indian government such as Made in India to boost the economy of the country are further impelling the growth of the market. It is estimated that the Indian electronics’ market is expected to witness high growth and will reach approximately $228 Bn by the end of 2021.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Transistor Switch Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Transistor Switch Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Transistor Switch Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Transistor Switch Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Transistor Switch Market

Global Transistor Switch Market, By Type

• Digital Transistor Switch

• Analog Transistor Switch

Global Transistor Switch Market, By Power Type

• Low Power

• High Power

Global Transistor Switch Market, By Industry

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Pharmaceutical

• Oil & Gas

• Petrochemical

• Healthcare

• Food and Beverages

• Energy and Power

• Others

Global Transistor Switch Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Transistor Switch Market, Key Players

Global Players

• ABB Ltd

• STMicroelectronics

• Toshiba Corporation

• ON Semiconductor

• Microsemi

• Comsol

• Renesas Electronics

• Fairchild Semiconductor

• Hitachi

• Mitsubishi Electric

North America

• Adafruit

• Macom

Europe

• Infineon

• Semikron

Asia Pacific

• Fuji Electric

• Shen Zhen Jyd Electronics Co., Ltd

South America & MEA

• Digi-Key Electronics

