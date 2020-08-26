Global Automotive Knock Sensor Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2027: By Product Type, End-User, and Region.

Global Automotive Knock Sensor Market size was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow about 3.8% from 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn. Automotive Knock Sensor is mounted in the Internal Combustion engines cylinder head. During the combustion of engine, it detects engine knocking. Knock sensor works on the principle of piezoelectric effect which uses vibration to create a signal. This signal then passed to ECU to retard valve timing. The automotive knock sensor is positioned in the lower side of the engine block, cylinder head, and intake manifold.

The Life cycle of the engine gets reduced due to the knocking of the engine or some time it causes engine failure. Detection of knocking and its reduction will increase the life of the engine. Passenger cars and commercial vehicle demands are increasing fueling the market of the knock sensor. Customers are demanding high technology in the engine to make the vehicle more reliable. Though, Electric Vehicle demand increasing that will negatively impact Knock Sensor Market.

The MMR report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the Automotive Knock Sensor market size. By the end-user, the Passenger Vehicle segment was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report also helps in understanding Automotive Knock Sensor Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Automotive Knock Sensor Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Automotive Knock Sensor Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Automotive Knock Sensor Market

Automotive Knock Sensor Market, by Product Type

• Linear Frequency Sensor

• Wide Range Frequency Sensor

Automotive Knock Sensor Market, by End User

• Passenger Vehicles

• Medium Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles

• Light Duty Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Knock Sensor Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Automotive Knock Sensor Market

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Continental AG

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Denso Corporation

• Hitachi Ltd.

• NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.), Inc.

• HYUNDAI KEFICO Corporation

