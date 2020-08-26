Global Non-vascular Stents Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Product, and Region

Global Non-vascular Stents Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow around US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Non-vascular stents are mostly sheltered with a polymeric film to avoid ingrowth of next to tissues through stent mesh. Drugs for suppression of hyperplastic malignant can also be integrated into polymeric materials. Materials usually used in the stent, like polyurethane, silicon, and prolonged polytetrafluoroethylene (e-PTFE). Non-vascular stents are usually used for the treatment of pulmonary, urological, and gastrointestinal diseases.

The application of non-vascular stents in gastrointestinal and glaucoma-related illnesses is a significant factor driving the non-vascular stents market growth. Prevalence of urological difficulties, gastrointestinal diseases, glaucoma, and other illnesses, is expected for the growing growth of demand for non-vascular stents. For example, in the U.S., gastrointestinal hemorrhage is the most common condition leading to hospitalization. Over the latest past, the demand for such stents is witnessing increasing in ophthalmic and neural applications. Likewise, the geriatric population, prevalence of chronic & other diseases, and an increase in per capita healthcare spending are expected to force the non-vascular stents market growth in the near future.

The prevalence of gastrointestinal cancer is continuously increasing across the globe, which is expected to encourage the non-vascular stents market growth. The GI Cancer Institute of Australia recorded that around 25,000 Australians are diagnosed with this disease each year.

According to the product, the urological stents segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the global market by 2027, because of the prevalence of ureteral diseases, like kidney stones, urinary tract infection, and prostate cancer, across the globe. An increase in the various ureteroscopy and ureterorenoscopy, lithotripsy, and schistosomiasis techniques across the globe is expected to drive the demand for the urological stents segment.

The gastrointestinal stents segment is expected to account for the highest CAGR over the forecast period (2019-2027), because of the occurrence of gastrointestinal cancer, such as cancer of the stomach, esophagus, gall bladder, pancreas, liver, as well as increasing inclination of patients for slightly offensive surgeries around the globe.

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share of the global market in 2018, thanks to the prevalence of lung cancer, glaucoma, central airway obstruction, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other chronic diseases in the United States and Canada. The existence of key market players, target population, and strong healthcare infrastructure in the region that supported the growth for the same.

Europe is also expected to hold a significant market share of the global market by 2027, on account of the thriving therapeutic technology sector and the occurrence of gastric cancer in the EU5 countries.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Non-vascular Stents Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Non-vascular Stents Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Non-vascular Stents Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Non-vascular Stents Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Non-vascular Stents Market

Global Non-vascular Stents Market, By Product

• Gastrointestinal Stents

o Biliary Stents

o Duodenal Stents

o Colonic Stents

o Pancreatic Stents

o Esophageal Stents

• Pulmonary (Airway) Stents

o Silicone Airway Stents

o Metallic Airway Stents

• Urological Stents

• Others

Global Non-vascular Stents Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Non-vascular Stents Market

• Medtronic

• C. R. Bard Inc.

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• ELLA – CS, s.r.o.

• CONMED Corporation

• HOBBS MEDICAL, INC

• Cook Medical

• Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd.

• Synchron Med Inc.

• Glaukos Corporation

