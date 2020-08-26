Global Bond Wire Packaging Material Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Material Type, Attachment Technique, and Region.

Global Bond Wire Packaging Material Market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Bond wire packaging is a process of creating electric interconnection between semiconductor device chip packaging and various integrated circuit packaging during semiconductor device manufacturing and fabrication process. Wire bond packaging is done with the help of materials such as Copper, Aluminium, Gold, silver, and some other materials.

Market Dynamics

Tremendous growth in the semiconductor manufacturing industry and large-scale adoption of the wire bonding process to bond ICs to other electronics circuits such as printed circuit board (PCB) are major driving factors behind the growth of the market. The Growing demand for flexible and cost-effective interconnection technologies to assemble a number of semiconductor packages, rising trend of miniaturization of electronic devices, and the massive presence of semiconductor and PCB manufacturing companies across the APAC region are expected to improve the growth of the market. Bond wire packaging process provides some benefits such as low required space, low process temperature, high level of design flexibility, and reduced complexities of circuits, which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

However, high costs related to gold wire bond packaging and availability of alternative flip-chip packaging technology are major restraining factors that could restrict the expansion of the global bond wire packaging material market.

Global Bond Wire Packaging Material Market: Segmentation Analysis

By material type, the copper segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Increasing the use of copper material in the wire bond packaging process due to its low cost and high reliability is attributed to the growth of the market. MMR study found that copper is one of the most preferred packaging materials over gold and silver to use in wire bonding interconnections in various microelectronic and semiconductor applications and it can attain better mechanical stability than other materials.

It is also found that approximately 85 % of the global electronic products are wire-bonded mostly using copper and gold wires and on annual basis, this percentage represents more than 15 trillion wire bonds. Copper bond wire packaging provides some major benefits such as reduced costs up to 90%, advanced thermal and electrical conductivity, superior consistency of the wire bond at high temperatures, and less intermetallic growths, which are making them more demandable in the wire bond packaging market.

Global Bond Wire Packaging Material Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, India, Vietnam, and South Korea are major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of wire bonding manufacturing companies across the region. Rapid growth in electronics and semiconductor industry across the APAC region, rising exports of electronic circuits, and growing use of cost-effective packaging technology by manufacturers are driving the growth of the market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Bond Wire Packaging Material Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Bond Wire Packaging Material Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Bond Wire Packaging Material Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Bond Wire Packaging Material Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Bond Wire Packaging Material Market

Global Bond Wire Packaging Material Market, By Material Type

• Aluminium

• Silver

• Copper

• Palladium-coated copper (PCC)

• Gold

Global Bond Wire Packaging Material Market, By Attachment Technique

• Ball bonding

• Wedge bonding

• Compliant bonding

Global Bond Wire Packaging Material Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Bond Wire Packaging Material Market, Key Players

Global Players

• MK Electron Co Ltd

• Heraeus Deutschland

• TANAKA Precious Metals

• Tatsuta Electric Wire & Cable

• SHINKAWA Ltd

• RED Micro Wire

• AMETEK

• Colorado Microcircuits

North America

• Palomar Technologies

• California Fine Wire

• Cirexx International

Europe

• Inseto

• Alter technology

• TWI Ltd

Asia Pacific

• EMMTECH

• Sumitomo Metal Mining

South America & MEA

