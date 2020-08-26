Global Automotive Active Chassis Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2027: By Product Type, End-User, and Region.

Global Automotive Active Chassis Market size was valued at US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow about 4.6% from 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn.

An Automotive active chassis system is used to ensure smooth operation. It is an adaptive type chassis, having air suspension, stabilizer bar, and mechatronics to damp vibration and wheel movements on road. This system uses the road track data to analyze road conditions according to that it adjusts the hardware.

Generally, the Active Chassis system has two main categories.

1) The purely active chassis, and

2) Semi-active/adaptive chassis.

It uses actuators which helps in raising or lowering the chassis separately at each wheel. Though, semi-active suspension works on varying the firmness of shock absorbers which is suitable for changing driving conditions.

Global Automotive Active Chassis Market: High-Cost Effect

MMR forecasts the growth of the active chassis market owing to the superior ride experience and handling characteristic it offers, factors such as stability and safety demand are increasing which can be fulfilled by active chassis systems. But some of the restraints in these markets are high cost of manufacturing and hardware needed is overly complex. This may slow down the growth of the Automotive Active Chassis market during the forecast period.

Europe has a major share in the passenger luxury car segment. An active chassis system is a costlier system usually found in expensive vehicles. North America also has a huge market of an active chassis system and in future Europe as well as North America is expected to maintain dominance over the Active chassis market.

The MMR report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the Automotive Active Chassis market size. By the end-user, the Passenger Vehicle segment was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report also helps in understanding Automotive Active Chassis Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Automotive Active Chassis Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Automotive Active Chassis Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Automotive Active Chassis Market

Automotive Active Chassis Market, by Product Type

• Hardware Devices

• Software System

Automotive Active Chassis Market, by End User

• Passenger Vehicles

• Medium Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles

• Light Duty Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Active Chassis Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Automotive Active Chassis Market

• ZF Friedrichshafen

• Continental

• Bosch

• Tenneco

• BWI Group

• RAUSCH＆PAUSCH

• ClearMotion

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Active Chassis Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Active Chassis Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Active Chassis Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Active Chassis Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Active Chassis Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Active Chassis Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Active Chassis Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Active Chassis by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Active Chassis Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Active Chassis Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Active Chassis Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

