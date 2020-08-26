Global Micro Server IC Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Processor, Offering, Application, End-User, and Region.

Global micro server IC market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 44% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Micro server is a type of server that is based on a system on the chip module. Micro server ICs have less maintenance and operational requirements and lower computational power than traditional servers. Micro server IC is widely used as a microprocessor to perform various types of calculations.

Market Dynamics

A surge in the adoption of micro server ICs in small and medium-sized businesses for applications such as a small firewall or VPN, for email servers and temporary or small business functions is a major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Growing adoption of micro server chips due to its benefits such as low cost, low space usage and low processing power than conventional rack servers, increasing popularity of web hosting and cloud computing, rising number of data centres across developed as well as developing economies and growing requirements of micro server in enterprises to handle customized workloads in any business needs are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, the need for more computing power to efficiently perform more demanding computing tasks and inadequate storage capacity are the major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Micro Server IC Market: Segmentation Analysis

By processor, Intel-based segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Intel is one of the major company which moves early towards micro server market. Intel has a number of customers and partners that install Intel-based micro server ICs on account of the availability of enhanced software support. Massive availability of a wide range of ICs and processors and rising adoption of 14 nm process technology to produce ICs, to provide low power, high flexible micro servers for lightweight scale-out workload in small businesses are attributed to the growth of the market. The Growing momentum of industries for Intel-based micro servers and increasing standardization of computing technologies are further propelling the growth of the market.

By application, the data centre segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Growing popularity and adoption of cloud computing technologies has put different and new requirements on data centre capacity. An increasing number of data centres and the high adoption of micro servers by companies to enhance their data centre is attributed to the growth of the market. For instance, Verizon, Redhat, Mozilla, Rubicon, and Livestream are some well-known companies that are using micro servers to improve their data centres.

Global Micro Server IC Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of leading market players such as Intel, IBM, and many others.

The US leads the micro server IC market in the NA region, thanks to the early adoption of the latest technology by the country and growing technological advancements by the prominent key players across the US.

Global Micro Server IC Market: Key Development

In Feb 2020, HPE announced the powerful entry-level server named as ProLiant MicroServer Gen10 Plus, in an ultra micro tower form factor.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Micro Server IC Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Micro Server IC Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Micro Server IC Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Micro Server IC Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Micro Server IC Market

Global Micro Server IC Market, By Processor

• Intel Based

• ARM Based

Global Micro Server IC Market, By Offering

• Hardware

• Software

Global Micro Server IC Market, By Application

• Media Storage

• Data Centres

• Analytics

• Cloud Computing

• Others

Global Micro Server IC Market, By End User

• Small Scale Enterprise

• Middle Scale Enterprise

• Large Scale Enterprise

Global Micro Server IC Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Micro Server IC Market, Key Players

Global Players

• Cavium Inc

• IBM

• Intel Corporation

• Applied Micro Circuits Corporation

• Hewlett Packard Enterprises

• Marvell Technology Group, Ltd

• Quanta Computer Inc

• Dell Technologies

• Advanced Micro Devices

• Nvidia Corporation

• Hitachi

North America

• Ampere Computing

• Penguin Computing

Europe

• ARM Holdings plc

Asia Pacific

• Fujitsu

• Ambedded Technology

South America & MEA

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Micro Server IC Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Micro Server IC Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Micro Server IC Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Micro Server IC Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Micro Server IC Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Micro Server IC Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Micro Server IC Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Micro Server IC by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Micro Server IC Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Micro Server IC Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Micro Server IC Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Micro Server IC Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-micro-server-ic-market/67089/

