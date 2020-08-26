Global SCARA Robot Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Payload Capacity, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region

Global SCARA Robot Market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 9.5% from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/67115

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

The SCARA configuration is one of its kind and is utilized for different types of material handling tasks in the production plant. SCARA Robots have selected methods for small robotic assembly applications. The global SCARA Robot market is driven by the growing need for mass production with reduced operation cost and reduce human efforts and errors in the production process. The necessity of automation and IoT-based smart solutions in several industries for quality product manufacturing, and wide acceptance of industry 4.0 and allowing technologies in industries are impelling market growth in the upcoming period. However, due to high expenditure on the implementation of SCARA robots are restraining the market growth at the global level. Emerging economies have high labor costs, and the IoT and AI technologies have integrated with robots are likely to provide valuable growth opportunities for the SCARA Robot industry. Increasing adoption of collaborative robots, and interoperability and integration issues with SCARA robots are the major challenges for the market growth in the near future.

Based on the application, the handling segment has led the SCARA Robot market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. SCARA robots are utilized for material handling in the manufacturing line to automate some of the most tedious, dull, and risky tasks and is one of the simple methods to enlarge automation. These robots have found applications in different streams like palletizing or depalletizing, pick and place, and the packaging sector. SCARA robots can achieve material handling operational necessities with their high speed, torque, dynamics, motion sequence, and positioning accuracy. The demand for SCARA robots has increased to improve material handling proficiency, flexibility, and steadiness in manufacturing procedures in industries like electrical & electronics and food & beverages.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/67115

Geographically, the SCARA Robot market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Owing to the rise in the adoption of robots for better healthcare and biomedical services by the aging European population, along with increasing demand from various end-use industries like polymers, metallurgy, semiconductors manufacturing, and fiber optics. But, Asia Pacific is foreseen to grow at the CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The growing demand for automation in Asian countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan are successfully contributing to the SCARA robot market in the Asia Pacific. China accounted for the dominant market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to hold the largest market share of XX% by the end of 2027. The major contribution of Chinese players not just in adoption, but also in the manufacturing of robots will support the regional market growth.

A report covers the recent development in the market for the global SCARA Robot market e.g., ABB introduced IRB 910INV invert-mounted SCARA robot for mall parts assembly applications. This robot offers repeatable accuracy for applications like picking and placing, assembly and testing, electronics small parts assembly tasks.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global SCARA Robot Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global SCARA Robot Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global SCARA Robot Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global SCARA Robot Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global SCARA Robot Market:

Global SCARA Robot Market, by Payload Capacity:

• Up to 5.00 kg

• 5.01–15.00 kg

• More than 15.00 kg

Global SCARA Robot Market, by Application:

• Handling

• Assembling & Disassembling

• Welding & Soldering

• Dispensing

• Processing

• Others

Global SCARA Robot Market, by End Use Industry:

• Electrical & Electronics

• Automotive

• Metals & Machinery

• Plastics, Rubbers, & Chemicals

• Precision Engineering & Optics

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

• Others

Global SCARA Robot Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global SCARA Robot Market, Major Players:

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• Yamaha Motor

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• Denso Corporation

• Stäubli International AG

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Kawasaki Robotics

• ABB

• Toshiba Machine

• Comau

• Nachi-Fujikoshi

• KUKA AG

• FANUC Corporation

• Durr AG

• Hiwin Technologies

• Janome

• Hirata Corporation

• ADTECH

• Delta Electronics (Taiwan),

• Fisnar inc.

• Gridbots Technologies Private Limited

• Japan Unix

• GOOGOLTECH

• Innovative Robotics

• OMRAN Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: SCARA Robot Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global SCARA Robot Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global SCARA Robot Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America SCARA Robot Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe SCARA Robot Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific SCARA Robot Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America SCARA Robot Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue SCARA Robot by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global SCARA Robot Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global SCARA Robot Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global SCARA Robot Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of SCARA Robot Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-scara-robot-market/67115/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com