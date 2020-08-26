Global Sourdough Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Type, Application, and Region.

Global Sourdough Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow around US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Sourdough bread, naturally occurring from lactobacillus and yeast by the fermentation of the dough. This makes sourdough somewhat acidic and easily consumable, different from the regular dough. The occurrence of necessary nutrients, for example, folic acid, zinc, magnesium, iron, and others make sourdough a healthy food product option and thus finding its applications in pancakes, bread, cookies, cakes, pizza, waffles, desserts, and others.

The demand from consumers for delicious, healthier, and more natural baked products has resulted in numerous manufacturing food product improvements. The high inclination of sourdough bread worldwide, mainly in Europe is the key factor that is expected to drive the growth of the Sourdough market in the future. Also, the increasing acceptance of gluten-free products, like certain types of bread is estimated to encourage the growth of the global market. The consumption ratio of sourdough products, particularly bread, would be increasing because of the demand for stronger flavors, which is likely to withstand the sourdough market over the forecast period. Continuous improvements and new product promotions are expected to make growth opportunities for key market players in the years to come.

On the other hand, high costs related to sourdough products in comparison to regular baked products could challenge the growth of the sourdough market. The existence of many substitute products and shorter shelf life of the products limit the growth of the sourdough market.

By the applications, the bread application segment registered as the largest market share of the global market in 2018. Because of sourdough bread presence of inherent properties in comparison with regular bread made using baker’s yeast, due to the existence of lactic acid in it.

Pizza appeared as the second-largest segment in 2018, thanks to increasing consumer access to new flavors. Likewise, high R&D investments by significant restaurant chains in the pizza industry, for example, Pizza Hut, have contributed positively to the growth of the segment.

Europe is expected to hold the largest market share of the global sourdough market by 2027. This is mainly because of sourdough bread is a traditional food item in most European countries, largely in Germany. The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for the largest revenue growth with maximum contributions from Japan, China, and India. The demand for sourdough-based products has been gradually rising in these countries, thanks to the demand for numerous baked products that are free from preservatives and chemicals. Among these countries, India is a noticeable revenue provider caused by the abundant existence of native varieties of wheat.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Sourdough Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Sourdough Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Sourdough Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Sourdough Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Sourdough Market

Global Sourdough Market, By Type

• Type I

• Type II

• Type III

Global Sourdough Market, By Application

• Bread

• Cookies

• Cakes

• Waffles

• Pizza

• Others

Global Sourdough Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Sourdough Market

• Puratos

• Boudin SF

• Riverside Sourdough

• Lallemand

• Truckee Sourdough Company

• Gold Coast Bakeries

• Alpha Baking Co. Inc.

• Josey Baker Bread

• Bread SRSLY

• Morabito Baking Co. Inc.

