Global Bioherbicides Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Source, Application Mode, Formulation, Application, and Region.

Global Bioherbicides Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Bioherbicides Market Outlook:

Herbicides are a type of insect repellent used for killing unwanted plants, also recognized as weeds, which consume water, sunlight, nutrients, and space meant for crops. In recent time, farmers are using bioherbicides, bio-based weed control agents, produced from microbes and certain types of insects. They are eco-friendly and sustain a reduced cost than conventional herbicides. But this, bioherbicides do not harm crops or human health. With the developing trend of organic farming, bioherbicides are gaining huge popularity across the globe.

Bioherbicides Market Dynamics:

The sales of synthetic herbicides have observed a failing as they have been presented to harm the useful plants in the soil. These chemicals have also been related to an augmented risk of cancer, birth deficiencies, and respiratory problems. According to this, the governments of numerous countries have presented strict regulations and consciousness programs to boost organic farming. This has driven the global production of bioherbicides globally. Likewise, developments in genetic engineering have allowed the development of new-age bioherbicides which act against weeds more effectively. As well as, the rapid growth of the food & beverage sector has also contributed to the demand for improved quality bioherbicides. The continuous effort by producers working in the market to advance and innovative products is expected to force the growth of the global bioherbicides market.

On the other hand, the absence of skilled people, Cost-effectiveness of synthetic herbicides over bioherbicides, and less consumer awareness & adoption are hindering the growth of the market. Also, the biological and environmental restriction is a key factor expected to limit market growth in the future.

Bioherbicides Market Segmentation:

By application segment, fruits & vegetables appeared as the foremost application segment in the bioherbicides market, because of the widespread consumption of bioherbicides for the farming of these products. The demand for fruits & vegetables with the current trend of organic farming is expected to be the vigorous factor accountable for the segment growth. Turf & ornamental grass developed as the fastest-growing application segment, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% in the future. Commercially, bioherbicides are used around railway tracks for clearing weed.

Region-wise, the North American market holds the largest revenue market share in the global bioherbicides market as compared to that of the market in other regions. Government support to environment & health well-being and the demand for organic food is expected to drive the growth of the market in the region. Europe accounts for the largest market share support to the global bioherbicides market in the current future, followed by markets in the Asia Pacific. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to record moderately faster growth, in terms of revenue, in the year to come. The demand for organic products in countries, like India, China, and Australia is expected to drive the growth of the market in the region. Likewise, consciousness about eco-friendly and health risks among farmers is expected to support the growth of the bioherbicides market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Bioherbicides Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Bioherbicides Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Bioherbicides Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Bioherbicides Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Bioherbicides Market

Global Bioherbicides Market, By Source

• Microbial

• Biochemical

• Others (plant phytotoxic residues and Plantation crops botanical extracts)

Global Bioherbicides Market, By Formulation

• Granular

• Liquid

• Others (pellets, dust, and powder form)

Global Bioherbicides Market, By Mode of Application

• Seed treatment

• Soil application

• Foliar

• Post-harvest

Global Bioherbicides Market, By Application

• Agricultural crops

• Cereals & grains

• Oilseeds & pulses

• Fruits & vegetables

• Non-agricultural crops

• Turf & ornamentals

• Plantation crops

Global Bioherbicides Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Bioherbicides Market

• Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

• Emery Oleochemicals

• Deer Creek Holdings

• Verdesian Life Sciences

• Ecopesticides International, Inc.

• Special Biochem Pvt. Ltd

• Bioherbicides Australia

• Marrone Bio Inventions, Inc.

• HerbaNatur Inc.

• Engage Agro

