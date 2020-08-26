Global Water-soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Vitamin Type, Mineral Type, Livestock, and Region.

Global Water-soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Water-soluble vitamins & minerals are extensively used as animal feed and can be fed to animals by dissolving in water.Water carries water-soluble vitamins & minerals with it inside the animal body. Therefore, these supplements need to be consumed daily by monogastric animals. Vitamins & minerals are of massive importance for the well-being and productivity of livestock. Vitamins are organic nutrients essential in small amounts to make specific functions and play a vital role in the consumption of energy. Vitamins more help in keeping a healthy body and helps resistance toward diseases. Minerals, in contrast, are inorganic elements found in small amounts in the body. Minerals help in the improvement of bone keeps water balance and helps protein synthesis.

The rising livestock sector mainly emerging countries is the key driving factor for the growth of the global water-soluble vitamin & mineral feed supplements market. Also, consciousness about the availability of different types of feed supplements in developed countries, government regulations in many countries that support feed supplements, and requirement prevention of occurrences of the disease are a factor expected to push the growth of the global market. Water-soluble vitamin & mineral feed supplements have increased a global standing as they develop the health of livestock thereby improving the quality of products obtained from them. For example, Ruminant vitamin & mineral feed supplements give a guarantee to appropriate milk-producing capacity and disease prevention.

On the other hand, the low adoption rate and the high cost of raw material necessary for the synthesis of vitamins & mineral supplements are the challenges to be tackled. Also, a lack of consciousness about the storage & preparation of feed supplants among individuals in developing and developed countries could disturb the growth of the global water-soluble vitamin & mineral feed supplements market.

By the vitamin type segments, the vitamin B3 sub-segment in the vitamin type segment register for the largest market share of the global market, in the current future. This is mainly because of, consciousness about initiatives for the reduction of disease occurrences among end-users is a factor motivating the growth of the vitamin B3 sub-segment in the global water-soluble vitamin & mineral feed supplements market.

According to the mineral type segment, the Potassium segment in the mineral type segment register for the largest market share of the global market in the current future. The demand for mineral base supplements to increase the production of milk, meat, and eggs is a factor driving the growth of the Potassium segment in the global water-soluble vitamin & mineral feed supplements market.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific expected to hold the largest market share of the global water-soluble vitamin & mineral feed supplements market, in terms of revenue, by 2027. Thanks to, the adoption of vitamins as they help to form a strong breakdown and offer resistance against diseases is a significant factor forcing the growth of the global market in the APAC region. Also, the existence of structured farming in aquaculture and poultry industries is an added factor supporting the growth of water-soluble vitamin & mineral feed supplements market in countries in the Asia Pacific, like China and India.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Water-soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Water-soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Water-soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Water-soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market make the report investor’s guide.

