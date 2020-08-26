Global Pick-Up Truck Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2027: By Propulsion Type, End-User, and Region.

Global Pick-Up Truck Market size was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow about 3.9% from 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn.

Pick-Up trucks are getting popular due to their cargo-carrying capacity and passenger-carrying capacity along with cargo. Although the pick-up truck gives more trunk capacity this makes it possible to use in a commercial and non-commercial application. US segment is showing growth in the pick-up truck market. Pick Up truck getting more popular in the US.

Pick Up trucks are getting more fuel-efficient, as well as manufacturers, are trying to produce lighter weight pickup trucks. This is the factor making pick-up truck more popular and will fuel the market of a pick-up truck. Technological improvements are making components lighter in weight and option to steel parts making pickup trucks lighter and fuel-efficient. These factors will drive the pickup truck market.

Global Pick-Up Truck Market: Regional Overview

The overall growth of the pick-up truck market is about 10% four consecutive years. Pick Up truck market had a downward trend for the first time in the last year since 1990. China has overtaken the volumes of pick-up trucks. China has the export of Pick-Up truck to the US about 16% and Thailand is about 40%. Chinese government reform its rules and allow commercial and non-commercial pick-up truck use in an urban area, these reforms in rules positively affected the market and pick-up truck shows a large customer demand fueling the market.

Global Pick-Up Truck Market1

By propulsion system, the diesel segment shows growth in the future than the petrol type vehicle segment. Diesel type engine shows a major share in a pick-up in terms of revenue of the global market in 2019.

Petrol type systems are widely used in a medium type pick-up truck. North America and GCC countries have a major market for the petrol type. Petrol type propulsion pick-up trucks are popular in these regions. Electric and Hybrid type pick-up truck segments will grow in the future with technological advancement.

The MMR report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the Pick-Up Truck market size. By the end-user, the Medium Commercial Vehicle segment was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report also helps in understanding Pick-Up Truck Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Pick-Up Truck Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Propulsion portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Pick-Up Truck Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Pick-Up Truck Market

Pick-Up Truck Market, by Propulsion Type

• Diesel

• Petrol

• Hybrid

• Electric

Pick-Up Truck Market, by End User

• Medium Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles

• Light Duty Commercial Vehicles

Pick-Up Truck Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Pick-Up Truck Market

• Ford Motor Company

• FAW Group

• Fiat Chrysler Automobile

• General Motor Company

• Great Wall Motors

• Honda Motor Company, Ltd.

• Isuzu Motors Ltd.

• Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

• Mercedes Benz

• Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

• Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

• Tata Motors

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Volkswagen AG

