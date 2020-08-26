Global Home Insecticides Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Nature, Application, Product form, and Region.

Global Home Insecticides Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Overview:

Insecticide is a kind of chemical used to kill insects. In insecticide, the insect destroying agents can be synthetic, organic in nature, or a combination of both. Various insects like mosquitoes, flies, ants, bugs etc. are generally present in the house. They create many health-related problems for people. Now a days, people are more aware about health issues and are low tolerance towards pest which can drive the home insecticide market at present and in the future. Some methods like physical, genetic, biological, and chemical are use to tackle these insect related problem. Electric vaporizers, spray, coils etc. are some available product forms of home insecticides used to control insect problems. Main home insecticides are neem oil, malathion, carbaryl, and pyrethrin.

In India, mosquito borne diseases spread rapidly and it drives demand for home insecticides. Electric insecticides are highly in demand. In 2019, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd was the leading player in home insecticides and its value share increased with popular brands for example Hit, Jet Mats, and Good Knight. Indian government is targeting to remove malaria from India by 2030, and has teamed up with Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Home insecticides are useful to remove insects but have bad effects on the human body. Synthetic insecticides may occur health related problem, like skin rashes, it affects the production of liver enzymes etc. and so are expected to hamper the growth of home insecticides market.

Market Segmentation:

By application, home insecticides are in demand and will continue in the coming years because of increasing population of mosquitos over the past few years and also mosquitos are major disease-carrying insects.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the household insecticides market in North America is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the leading consumer and producer of home insecticides along with awareness about health. The market is dominated by the US and Mexico. The Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market because of the increasing hygiene awareness of people in countries such as China, India, and South Korea.

Industry Development:

• In 2014, Godrej Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd introduced its mosquito repellents under the brand name ‘Good Knight’ and ‘Good Knight Fast Card’ in the Indian market.

• SC Johnson expanded its WOW business in the Yilo Krobo district of Ghana (West Africa), in October 2014 for the consumers in rural areas. The ‘WOW Bundle’ includes products like Raid Dual Action Insect Repellents & Home Fresheners, Mr. Muscle All-In-One Cleaner, OFF! Insect Repellent Lotion with aloe vera, and others.

Scope of the Global Home Insecticides Market

Global Home Insecticides Market, By Nature

• Natural

• Synthetic

Global Home Insecticides Market, By Application

• Mosquitoes

• Cockroaches

• Ants

• Flies & Moths

• Rats & Rodents

• Bedbugs and Beetles

Global Home Insecticides Market, By Product form

• Gel/cream

• Mat

• Patches

• Liquid

• Roll on

• Powdered granule

Global Home Insecticides Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Home Insecticides Market

• Shogun Organics Ltd

• Nicols

• Aristo Biotech and Life Science Pvt. Ltd.

• Bharat Group

• FMC

• AIMCO pesticides Limited

• HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd

• Gharda Chemicals Ltd

• Natural Insecto Products Inc

• Walco-Linck Company

• Zapi SpA

• Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.,

• S. C. JOHNSON & SON, INC.

• Dabur India Limited

