Global Ozonator Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, Application, Industry, and Region.

Global ozonator market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The report study has analysed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis. Market Definition

Ozonator is an electronic instrument that converts regular air into ozone gas. Ozonator is basically used to remove contaminants present in the air and odors from offices, homes and cars also. Thus, it is used to clean indoor air pollution. It is also known as ozone generator device.

Market Dynamics

A surge in the adoption of ozonator in residential applications such as in homes, cars and building and in commercial applications such as in offices, shopping malls and grocery stores to clean air and water pollutants is major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Increasing demand for advanced water and air purifiers, rising green house gas emissions, rising health concerns and growing adoption ozonators in new home and building constructions are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, risks of using ozonator on human health such as throat, nose, lung and eye irritation, shortness of breath and cough are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Ozonator Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, the UV irradiation ozonator segment is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Increasing production of ozonator using UV light especially UV-C band light is attributed to the growth of the market. Growing technological advancements in UV light technology and rising integration of UV technology in various air and water disinfection systems by manufacturers is propelling the growth of the market.

By application, the water and air treatment segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. From last few years, ozone generation technology has curved into a most attractive and advanced technology in the global water and air treatment industry owing to its benefits such as improved air and water quality, reduced infectious diseases and improved sanitization concerning health, which is ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

Increasing adoption of ozonator to treat indoor air pollution is driving the growth of the market across the globe. According to MMR study it is estimated that annually there are around 1.6 Mn death cases that are caused by indoor pollution. Therefore, rising government’s initiatives to treat indoor and outdoor air pollution issues and to avoid further airborne infectious viruses is making more demand of ozonator instruments in various indoor applications.

Global Ozonator Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of various leading ozonator manufacturing companies across the region.

Rising concerns related with people health, increasing adoption of ozonators among various commercial, industrial and residential applications and rising investments in the research and development activities is fuelling the growth of the market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Ozonator Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Ozonator Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Ozonator Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Ozonator Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Ozonator Market

Global Ozonator Market, By Type

• UV Irradiation Ozonator

• High Intensity Discharge Ozonator

• Electrolytic Type Ozonator

Global Ozonator Market, By Application

• Water and air treatment

• Bleaching

• Medical & healthcare

• Aquaculture

• Others

Global Ozonator Market, By Industry

• Pulp & paper

• Food & beverage

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Medical & healthcare

• Others

Global Ozonator Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Ozonator Market, Key Players

Global Players

• TOSHIBA

• Ozono Elettronica Internazionale

• Oxyzone Pty Ltd

• Qingdao Guolin Industry

• ESCO International

• Newland EnTech

• Taixing Gaoxin

• Tonglin Technology

• Jiuzhoulong

• Sankang Envi-tech

• Hengdong

North America

• MKS

• Metawater

Europe

• Wedeco

• OZONIA

Asia Pacific

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Nippon Photoelectricity Equipment

• Chemtronics

South America & MEA

