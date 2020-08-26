Global Dyspepsia Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Diagnosis, Treatment, End-User and Region.

Global Dyspepsia Market size was valued at US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 4.01% from 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Dyspepsia is also called as stomachache is gastroenterology disorders characterized by persistent or recurrent pain. It is usually a sign of an underlying condition like GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease), gallbladder and ulcers disease. The dyspepsia patients may experience a burning sensation in the stomach part, severe stomach pain, vomiting, and nausea.

Dyspepsia is a very general symptom, accounting for amid 1.2% and 4% of all discussions in primary care in the United Kingdom. As per the National Institute of Diabetes & Digestive and Kidney Diseases article, it is projected 1 in every 4 people in the U.S. diagnosed with dyspepsia yearly. This rising incidence of dyspepsia globally, irregular intake habits and launch of novel products are the major factors that reinforce the dyspepsia market position. Moreover, in 2018, the American Cancer Society estimated nearly 26,240 new cases of stomach cancer to be analyzed. On the other hand, high costs related to diagnostic tests and cut-throat competition between market companies are some of the factors that are expected to restrict the dyspepsia market growth over 2019-2027. Likewise, the report contains a detailed study of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the dyspepsia market globally.

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the dyspepsia market, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the MEA. North America dyspepsia market was valued US$ XX.15 Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX.67 Mn. by 2027, with a CAGR of XX.36% during 2019-2027. This is credited to favourable reimbursement, technological advancements. Consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 3 million people suffered from ulcerative colitis in 2015. It causes infection of the digestive area which might lead to dyspepsia.

By End-User, the segment is divided into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, pharmacies, diagnostic centres, and others. Among these, the hospitals and clinics segment held the largest market share of XX% in 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.23% to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027 because of the growing prevalence of digestive diseases. The MMR report covers the segments in the dyspepsia market such as diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

The MMR report also focuses on the major leading industry players globally of dyspepsia market providing information like company profiles, production, and revenue. In 2018, Eisai company has launched Cidine i.e. cinitapride hydrogen tartrate, a stomach prokinetic agent in China for the treatment of mild to moderate functional dyspepsia. The launch is set to change the treatment scenario for dyspepsia suffering patients.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Dyspepsia Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Dyspepsia Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Dyspepsia Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Dyspepsia Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Dyspepsia Market

Global Dyspepsia Market, by Diagnosis

• Blood Tests

• Breath Tests

• Stool Tests

• Endoscopy

• X-ray

• CT scan

• Others

Global Dyspepsia Market, by Treatment

• Antacids

• Antibiotics

• H2 Blockers

• Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs)

• Prokinetics

• Psychological Therapies

• Others

Global Dyspepsia Market, by End-User

• Hospitals and clinics

• Ambulatory surgical centers

• Pharmacies

• Diagnostic centers

• Others

Global Dyspepsia Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

 India

 China

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Indonesia

 Malaysia

 Vietnam

 Rest of Asia

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

• Europe

 U.K

 Germany

 France

 Russia

 Spain

 Italy

 Sweden

• South America

 Mexico

 Brazil

 Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

 GCC

 South Africa

 Rest of MEA

Key players operating in Global Dyspepsia Market

• AstraZeneca

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

• Johnson & Johnson

• Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharma

• Eisai Co., Ltd.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Salix Pharmaceuticals

• Bayer AG

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• Sanofi

• Allergan Plc

• Cadila Pharmaceuticals

• Pfizer

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Dyspepsia Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-dyspepsia-market/67222/

