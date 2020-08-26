Intelligent Motor Controller Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2019-2027: By Voltage, Motor Type, Application, End-Use, and by Region.

Intelligent Motor Controller Market is estimated to reach from US$ XX Bn in 2019 to US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR 4.50%. The report has analyzed the drivers, restraints, and challenges facing the Intelligent Motor Controller Market.

Intelligent Motor Controller is a fine class of Integrated Circuits, which secure remarkable engineering prices while establishing highly efficient motor drivers for Polyphase motors, like brushless DC motors and Three -Phase AC Motor Control system.

Market Dynamics

Rising industrial plants, growing motor efficiency and energy reduction, and the increasing demand for well turned out, versatile, and integrated motor control and the preservation apparatus are some of the important factors that are estimated to operate the intelligent motor controller market. Furthermore, the rising acquiring of industrial automation in developed countries present a remarkable chance for intelligent motor controller market. In addition, governments around the world are concentrating on lowering energy utilization in industries and households by motivating them to use energy saving by raising the productivity of the machines using AC and DC power. This would help to grow the development of the motor controller market. The U.S Department of Energy has been positioning the quality for customers, industrial devices, and businesses since the formation of the Energy Policy and Conservation Act of 1975. Rules regarding motion power and operating systems are now working on the front line following earlier developments in motor efficiencies, in that way operating the intelligent motor market.

Market Segmentation

Intelligent Motor Market is segmented on the basis of Voltage (Low and Medium), by Motor type (AC, DC, and Stepper), by Applications (Pumps, fans, and Compressors), by End-Use (Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Food and Beverages, and Metal and Mining), and by Region (North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America). The Low Voltage sub-segment influences the market as many applications in the low voltage segment are secured speed applications. Intelligent motors controllers are a cost-beneficial blend for motor control and preservation as a contrast to other choices. The Oil and Gas industry is the highest end-user industry for intelligent motor controller, because of the extensive application of motor-operated device in the industry. Water and wastewater, power-creation, and food and beverage industries are the important end-users that engage smart and advanced motor control systems. The market for the intelligent motor controllers in the wastewater industry is estimated to develop at a higher rate during the forecast period. This development is assigned to increasing urbanization and force on the systematic utilization of current water resources.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, Integrated Motor Controller Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Europe is expected to be the highest market for the intelligent motor market in 2020, with Germany estimated to dominate the market in terms of rapid growth rate from 2020-2021. North America is estimated to outshine the market by the year 2021, due to increasing estimated developed rate. The intelligent motor controller market has been examined in terms of five zones, viz. Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. China also showed the highest development rate at 24%, followed by Europe. Expenditure in energy structured devices and their utilization in end-use industries, like oil and gas and power creation, has helped operate the intelligent motor controller market.

Key Development

ABB (Switzerland) and General Electric are innovating new advanced technology to expand and drive the Intelligent motor controller market

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Intelligent Motor Controller Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Intelligent Motor Controller Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Intelligent Motor Controller Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Sales Channel, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Intelligent Motor Controller Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Intelligent Motor Controller Market

Intelligent Motor Controller Market, By Voltage

• Low

• Medium

Intelligent Motor Controller Market, By Motor type

• AC

• DC

• Stepper

Intelligent Motor Controller Market, By Application

• Pumps

• Fans

• Compressors

Intelligent Motor Controller Market, By End-Use

• Oil and Gas

• Power Generation

• Food and Beverages

• Metals and Mining

Intelligent Motor Controller Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Intelligent Motor Controller Market, Key Players

• ABB (Switzerland)

• General Electric (U.S)

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

• Schneider Electric (France)

• Siemens (Germany)

• Larsen and Toubro (India)

• LSIS Co. Ltd (South Korea)

• NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

• Rockwell Automation (U.S)

• Fairford Electronics (U.K)

• Roboteq Inc. (U.S)

• Nanotec Electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

