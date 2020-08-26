african-development-bank-president-formalizes-re-application

The president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, announced this Wednesday that he is available for a new mandate at the head of the financial institution, having made a positive assessment of the first five years.

“In these Annual Meetings, I offer myself to you, our governors, for your consideration for a second term , as president, ”said Adesina, saying that he does it“ with humility ”and with“ a strong sense of responsibility and commitment. ”

Bank governors, traditionally the finance and economics ministers of AfDB member states, meet this week, for the first time in a virtual way, in Annual Meetings, which should be marked by Adesina's reelection for a second five-year term .

In her speech, Akinwumi Adesina pointed out that Africa has faced difficulties, highlighting the Covid- 19, which forced the meetings to be held virtually.

“Covid's pandemic – 19 is spreading fast and causing much damage and unprecedented difficulties ”, stressed the ADB president, stressing the lives and jobs lost, as well as the“ very deep and vast ”economic losses across the continent.

In this sense , Adesina called for unity between Member States . “Our collective humanity has never been so challenged (…), our interdependence, our need to be together, united and focused, has never been more important,” he said.

Adesina stressed that the union “has always been the strength of the African Development Bank”, recalling the capital increase in October 2019, in 93 billion dollars (73, EUR 7 billion at the current exchange rate) to 208 billion dollars (176, EUR 1 billion) and the reinforcement of the financing, in June, of the African Development Fund (ADF) in 35%.

In efforts to combat the pandemic, which has already killed 28. 934 people and infected 1.2 million since the first case was detected in February, Adesina highlighted the Covid Response Instrument – 19, established in April in the amount of 10 thousand millions (8.4 billion euros), as well as the issue, in March, of 3 billion dollars on the London stock exchange in debt securities of a social nature, having ensured the maintenance of rating AAA (best level) by Fitch and Standard & Poor's in the first half.

According to a note sent to Lusa, up to 20 of August, $ 2.3 billion (€ 1.9 billion) had been approved for AfDB member countries and over $ 1.1 billion (930 million euros) had already been delivered to ADF member countries.

“These actions reflect our ambition, our unwavering commitment and the incessant responsibility to support, stabilize and strengthen African economies”, added Adesina.

The current president of the AfDB also acknowledged “proud” of the bank's work and organization , taking stock of the five-year term.

Time passed quickly. Our impact on Africa's progress in these five years was also rapid: 18 millions of people now have access to electricity, 93 millions of people have benefited from improved agricultural technologies for food security, 15 millions of people have access to finance , 101 millions of people have access to better transport, and 60 millions of people have gained access to water and sanitation ”, he enumerated.

This year's AfDB meeting follows the criticism made by the United States of America to the decision of the bank's ethics committee, which cleared Akinwumi Adesina of the accusations made by an anonymous group of employees in favor of family members and award of contracts.

action by governors on Adesina's re-election, the the only candidate for leadership of the most important African multilateral bank happens on Thursday, the last day of these meetings that take place at a time of great uncertainty and significant economic and financial difficulties arising from the pandemic and the fall in the price of raw materials, on which many countries depend to balance budgets.