ryanair.-crewlink-denies-failure-to-pay-salaries-and-social-security-discounts

Crewlink, a temporary work company for several Ryanair cabin crew members, denied this Wednesday any irregularity either in the Social Security discounts or in the payment of March salaries.

In a letter answering questions from Lusa, signed by the human resources director Sylwia Woloch, the company points out that “All March salaries were paid in full and correctly” .

A 11 from March to Lusa reported that, according to exchanges of information between workers and the company consulted by Lusa, an interlocutor on the company's side said that the crews are not entitled to “any residual payment for March 2020 ”, associated with the items to which wages are usually associated, except for supplementary payments.

However, in another exchange of information, the company's interlocutor stated, without certainty, that the worker concerned would “receive the payment of March” during the month when the crews returned to normal operations.

According to several Crewlink workers told Lusa, the month s of March was not paid by the company.

Additionally, this Wednesday, the company stated that “the SNPVAC's claim [Sindicato Nacional do Pessoal de Voo e da Aviação Civil] about failures to pay Social Security are false” , ensuring that “all Social Security payments are up to date” for Crewlink staff in Portugal.

SNPVAC leader Diogo Dias stated, 15 in August, that several Ryanair crew members are making criminal complaints against the company for failures in declarations to Social Security.

Crewlink and Ryanair are not declaring everything to Social Security, reports union

Meanwhile, Ryanair, through its human resources director, Darrell Hughes, told Lusa that the company has already made discounts on workers who were in breach of Social Security, saying it was an administrative error by the company.

However, SNPVAC claimed that despite the words of the Ryanair director, there were already problems with discounts before this process, and that remain unresolved.

About the crew relocation proposals, Crewlink said this Wednesday to Lusa that offered “ transfers to other European bases to protect their wages and continued employment ”, being“ doing their best to keep people employed in circumstances where there are no positions in Portugal. ”

More than 30 Crewlink workers, who crew Ryanair planes, are being invited to the company's staff with basic remuneration below the minimum wage , with an alternative to relocation abroad already in September.

In case of refusal of the proposal, workers – based in Ponta Delgada, Lisbon and Porto – will be relocated to various destinations on the Crewlink network in the United Kingdom and Ireland from September 1.

According to a documentation exchange between a worker and the company to which Lusa had access, in the face of the worker's refusal to sign a contract with Ryanair that proposed a base remuneration of 588 gross euros , below 467 euros enshrined in the law as the national minimum wage, the company suggested relocating to the United Kingdom (East Midlands or Southend) on September 1.

The documentation consulted by Lusa indicates that workers are being given terms from two to three days to answer your preference basis, as well as to be refused requests for relocation in Portugal or postponements of emigration proposal.

In the Crewlink letter sent this Wednesday to Lusa, the company also states that it has been operating in compliance with Portuguese law since February 2019 , when asked about the non-transition of workers from the temporary work company to Ryanair.

Crewlink also accuses the SNPVAC of “continuing to ignore the severity of the Covid crisis – 19 and act as if it were enough to just wish that she left. ”