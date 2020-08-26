israeli-killed-in-knife-attack-near-tel-aviv

An Israeli was stabbed to death in a city in central Israel near Tel Aviv this Wednesday, local police announced, who said they had arrested a Palestinian suspect and consider this to be a “terrorist attack”

“A man died in the hospital after being stabbed by a Palestinian suspect, who was arrested on the spot,” police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told France-Presse, adding that suspect is originally from Nablus, in the occupied West Bank , and was authorized to work in Israel.

The suspect, from 46 years, had in its possession a large kitchen knife when he was arrested shortly after the incident in Peta Tikva, outside Tel Aviv, the police said, which, at this point in the investigation, considers the case as a “terrorist attack.”

Israel and the West Bank were the scene as of October 2015 and for months of anti-Israeli attacks committed mainly by knives by young Palestinians individually. In some cases there were attempts to run over and, even more rarely, the use of a firearm. Since then, the violence has decreased considerably, but it persists sporadically.

The 17 in August, a Palestinian injured a policeman stabbing him in the chest before being shot on the spot by Israeli security forces. The attack took place in the center of the Old City of Jerusalem, located in the eastern part of the city occupied by Israel in 1967 and then attached.

Palestinian Iyad Hallak, an autistic man in his thirties, had been shot in the area in May by Israeli police, who mistakenly believed he was armed, which it triggered a wave of cholera.

Hundreds of Israelis marched near the police headquarters in Jerusalem and Palestinians led a long march in protest against the death of that Palestinian, denounced by the local political class as a whole.