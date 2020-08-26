constitutional-revision-proposal-in-guinea-buissau-aims-to-resolve-“frictions”

The Technical Commission for Constitutional Review presented this Wednesday to the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, its proposal, which attempts to resolve the “frictions” between the country's various sovereign bodies.

Umaro Sissoco Embaló created, in May, by presidential decree, the commission to create a draft revision of the Constitution to be adapted to the “contemporary challenges” and government system that “guarantees the country's stability”.

The commission, composed of five members and coordinated by the Guinean jurist Carlos Vamain, delivered this proposal to President Umaro Sissoco Embaló this Wednesday.

What deserved our attention in the current Constitution are some problems that generate friction between the different sovereign bodies. We have a semi-presidential system, therefore, with a two-headed executive, and this always generates some friction, because there is a difference in legitimacy between the two figures who occupy the functions of President of the Republic and head of the Government ”, Carlos Vamain said to the journalists .

Carlos Vamain explained that the commission tried to “solve the problems that are at the root of the frictions” .

“The objective is to try to create mechanisms that can create harmony in the relationship between the different public institutions and also in the sense that there is stabilization of the own system ”, he stressed.

Asked if the government system could change, Carlos Vamain said “no”, but considered that “corrections to the system can help” without “mischaracterizing it.”

One of the most salient differences is the introduction of the Constitutional Court, which may play an important role in stabilizing the system itself, with preventive control , with posterior control. This is also one of the issues on the agenda and that can greatly help in the balance between the different sovereign bodies in the country, ”he said.

A Guinea-Bissau it does not have a Constitutional Court and it is the Supreme Court of Justice that has accumulated the functions of constitutional. The jurist also considered that the revision project presented this Wednesday may reduce the problems.

The Technical Commission for Constitutional Review, coordinated by the Guinean jurist and lawyer Carlos Joaquim Vamain, also integrates the old president of the Supreme Court of Justice Maria do Céu Monteiro.

Guinea-Bissau's main international partners have insisted on the need for constitutional review to minimize political conflicts in the country.