hurricane-laura-rises-to-category-4-and-us-officials-predict-catastrophe

Hurricane Laura increased this Wednesday significantly in intensity, already with category 4, with the US authorities fearing that it will become one “extremely powerful and catastrophic” phenomenon when it hits the states of Texas and Louisiana.

The authorities of the two North American states have already asked the population residing in the coastal strips to leave the region “before it's too late.”

Satellite images show the intensification of the Laura, who became a “formidable hurricane”, capable of destroying homes and flooding entire communities as soon as the rain comes, which may reach 6, 10 liters per square meter ”, indicated the National Center for Hurricanes (NHC)

“In some areas, when they wake up on Thursday morning, no one will believe what happened. We can see peaks of 4, 75 liters of rain per square meter, ”said Stacy Stewart, senior expert on the phenomenon, this Wednesday.

that will be pushed ashore ”, added,

Hurricane Laura has increased 70% intensity in less than 24 hours until reaching category 3 and the wind registered this Wednesday morning reaching continuous gusts of about 205 kilometers per hour.

This Wednesday morning too, the hurricane was located at 365 kilometers from Lake Charles (Louisiana), moving at a speed of 26 kilometers per hour .

“The situation is still evolving into a tremendous storm”, Louisiana Governor John Belk Edwards said on Wednesday.

Upon reaching Category 4 (the maximum is 5), what should happen before the hurricane hits the North American coast, winds can blow up to 233 kilometers per hour, with the strong swell to cover 725 kilometers in coastal areas from Texas to Mississippi .

Hurricane alerts have been launched from San Luis Pass (Texas) to Intracoastal City in Vermillion, Louisiana, and are expected to progress 322 kilometers on land, revisions indicate.

According to the US meteorological authorities, a hurricane Category 4 can cause such catastrophic damage that electrical distribution networks may take months to repair, while vast areas may be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

This context will cause a new disastrous challenge for the US government , already grappling with the new coronavirus pandemic – the United States is the country most affected by Covid – 19, with more than 5.7 million cases of infection and almost 180 thousand deaths.

We have to worry about the federal capacity to respond to a disaster caused by a major hurricane , in particular in power cuts that will have a major impact on public health, ”said Kathleen Tierney, former director of the Center for Natural Hazards at the University of Colorado.

The hurricane is also threatening the North American energy industry. The United States government has already underlined that 84% of Gulf of Mexico oil production is at a standstill, as is at least 61% of natural gas production. In the same region, about 300 oil platforms were closed

Hurricane Laura will arrive in the United States after causing the death of 15 people in Santo Domingo, capital of the Dominican Republic.