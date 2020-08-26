european-trade-commissioner-resigns-after-violating-covid-19-rules-at-controversial-dinner

After all, Phil Hogan, the European Commissioner for Trade, will step down after a dinner that brought together the political elite and violated Covid's health rules – 19 imposed on the population, according to the Irish Times.

Phil Hogan had resisted the resignation. In a statement released this week, he wanted to apologize “totally and unreservedly” for attending the Oireachtas golf society dinner, but left the certainty that he would not resign from his position at the European Commission.

Over the weekend, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin announced that he would convene Parliament to discuss the alleged breach of health rules. The first casualty, as early as Friday, had already been from the Minister of Agriculture, also present at this dinner with more than 80 people.