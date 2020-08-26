covid-19.-portuguese-support-strengthens-capacity-on-the-cape-verdean-island-of-fogo

Portugal's support will allow Cape Verde to install a testing laboratory for Covid – 19 on the island of Fogo, the new focus of the disease in the archipelago, the Cape Verdean Minister of Health announced this Wednesday.

This Wednesday Portuguese cooperation delivered to Cape Verdean authorities two pieces of equipment for carrying out tests PCR diagnostic tool – 19 and laboratory material , which will reduce the waiting time for testing.

“An important gesture that we recognize. And together, I believe that there is still a lot that we are still going to do ”, said the Minister of Health, Arlindo do Rosário, at the ceremony of handing over the Portuguese donation, which took place this Wednesday in Praia.

Currently , Cape Verde is already able to carry out Covid tests – 19 on the islands of Santiago (Praia), São Vicente and Sal, providing for the installation of a new laboratory on the island of Fogo, the new focus of the disease in the archipelago , with several daily cases diagnosed in the last

From the beginning, Portugal was totally open to support the country. This support comes at a good time, because we are expanding the testing capacity ”, acknowledged Arlindo do Rosário.

Cape Verde registered at the end of Tuesday an accumulated of 3. 568 Covid cases – 19, with 37 deaths. The minister recalled that in the last few days, the first cases of Covid appeared – 19 on the island of Fogo, particularly affecting the municipality of Mosteiros (22 cases).

Arlindo do Rosário said that a government team, together with the Civil Protection, will travel to Fogo Island on Friday, to analyze the local situation, not moving away from any scenario, such as the creation of a sanitary cord. in that municipality.

The delivery of material made this Wednesday was made through Camões – Cooperation and Language Institute, which is associated with the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, and aims to strengthen the diagnostic capacity of Covid – 19 in Cape Verde.

The Portuguese ambassador to Cape Verde, António Albuquerque Moniz, highlighted Portuguese support that has been given to the archipelago, at various levels, in the fight against Covid – 19 , including in cooperation with the European Union.

Portugal, as a member of the European Union, has also developed, within this organization, an effort important in combating Covid – 19 and I would like to thank the Cape Verdean government for its efforts. This is just a project that we are involved in but there are others ”, pointed out the ambassador.

The support provided this Wednesday consists of the offer of two pieces of equipment to perform exams with the PCR-RT technique and materials for the virology laboratories, which will allow the realization of 1. 000 Covid diagnostic tests – 19 on the island of Santiago, doubling the response capacity.

It will increase the response capacity on the island of Fogo, according to Portuguese Cooperation, “responding to the needs of the Fogo / Brava Sanitary Region and significantly reducing the waiting time for the test results. ”

Portuguese cooperation recalls that the majority of new cases “result from community transmission”, leading the authorities to increase the number of daily tests, having already been carried out more than 41 thousand tests.

This support from Camões institute fits on the Covid Pandemic Health Response Action Plan – 19 between Portugal and the Portuguese Speaking Countries (PALOP) and Timor-Leste, coordinated by the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which involves an investment of three million euros.

It implies the availability of medical supplies and individual protection, in a total of about 800 thousand items and 96 training actions, over a year .