eu-plans-to-vaccinate-40%-of-the-population-in-a-first-phase

The European Union, the United Kingdom and other European partners expect to vaccinate against Covid – 19 about 40% of the population of their countries in a first phase, according to Reuters. This objective is twice the target set by the World Health Organization (WHO), which foresees obtaining vaccines initially for 20% of the most vulnerable population in each country participating in COVAX, the organization's plan to ensure equal access to vaccines.

The 40% correspond to about 200 millions of people – the population that the EU considers to be the one that needs it most urgently need a vaccine when it is developed. Risk groups include people with chronic diseases, the elderly, health professionals and workers in services considered essential, such as education and public transport.

“Adding all risk groups currently known ”, comes“ probably, 40 % of the population, depending on the countries' situation and demographics, ”says a document quoted by Reuters, written in late July by health experts from EU member states, the UK, Switzerland, Norway and the Balkan countries.

The document states that the aim of vaccination is to achieve group immunity in the EU, which could only be possible with other vaccination campaigns. There is no deadline to reach the goal of 40% .

Portugal has already ordered 6.9 million vaccines – a value that corresponds to the quota allocated by the EU, in the process of joint acquisition of a batch of 300 millions of doses already reserved for the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, whose vaccine is the one developed with the University of Oxford.

If a dose is enough, which is not certain, means that about 70% of the population would have access. However, an Infarmed source told the Observer that the European Commission's contract with AstraZeneca provides for two doses to be administered per person. That is, the 6.9 million initial doses will reach 3, 45 millions of Portuguese, one third of the population.