covid-19.-united-states-of-america-fails-to-test-people-without-symptoms

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States of America changed its guidelines on the new coronavirus on Monday, reports The New York Times. Now people who have no symptoms, even if they have recently been exposed to the virus, do not need to be tested.

The most recent guidelines indicate that people who have been in close contact with a positive case “do not necessarily need to be tested” if they have no symptoms. Exceptions can be made for “vulnerable” individuals or if the test is recommended by a health authority.

According to experts, a more relaxed approach to testing can delay crucial treatments and hasten the spread of the virus in

“This is potentially dangerous,” Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious disease doctor in Palo Alto, Calif., told the American newspaper. Restricting tests for people with symptoms means “you are not looking for people who are potential spreaders of disease”. Daniel Larremore, mathematician and infectious disease modeler at the University of Colorado at Boulder, says that “any move now to reduce test levels by changing guidelines is a step in the wrong direction.”

The World Health Organization warned last week that asymptomatic patients 20 and 49 years are driving the pandemic, for not knowing that they are infected.

Despite the changes, the country's National Institute of Health announced , a few weeks ago, the Rapid Diagnostic Acceleration (Radx) program, to expand coronavirus tests in the coming weeks and months. In the website from the Radx agency, the authorities underline the importance of prioritizing tests that can “detect people who are asymptomatic.”

According to the most recent data, the United States of America has 5. 773. 366 positive cases and 178. 347 dead, having recorded 1. 132 deaths and 36. 368 cases on Tuesday.