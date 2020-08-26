usa.-police-arrest-17-year-old-suspect-for-killing-two-anti-racist-protesters

in update

The third consecutive day of anti-racist protests in Kenosha, United States, against police abuse against Jacob Blake led to the death of two protesters after indiscriminate shots at the peaceful crowd on the streets of that city in the state of Wisconsin This Wednesday, the local authorities of that city announced the arrest of a suspect with 17 years.

Donald Trump said, via the social network Twitter, that the government would provide federal assistance to prevent further clashes between anti-racist protesters and the white militias that populate Kenosha. However, in statements to CCN, the Wisconsin governor rejected such a request for help from the federal authorities.

We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets. My team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance (Portland should do the same!)… – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

There is still no record of a fourth consecutive day of protests in Kenosha.