brazilian-citizens-demonstrate-in-lisbon-for-democracy-that-“is-being-torn-apart”

About 30 people demonstrated this Wednesday at Praça D. Pedro IV, in Lisbon, against the way the Brazilian executive, led by President Jair Bolsonaro, is managing the country, and for a democracy “that is being torn apart” .

“We Brazilians could be like most countries, concerned with the pandemic, but we have to worry about the pandemic” and Bolsonaro, Lusa Stefani Costa, of 31 years old, born in São Paulo and immigrated to Portugal for three years , but “always keeping an eye on everything that happens” in Brazil.

The group of Brazilian citizens who participated in the protest adorned Praça D. Pedro IV with a cross made with ribbon -black necklace on top of a Brazilian flag, a few posters and a white banner, stretched out on the Portuguese sidewalk, on which it was possible to read “Dictatorship never again”, “Bolsonaro genocidal of the Brazilian people” and “Our Amazonia is sacred”.

Stefani Costa underlined that this Wednesday's protest, organized by the Lisbon branch of the Workers' Party (PT) , its purpose is to ask for “ support for the Lusophone community, not just Portugal ”to denun associate the “authoritarian behavior” of Jair Bolsonaro, a ruler who “has no management capacity” in the country.

Bolsonaro “is not a politician with the capacity to govern, he is a politician who was elected to 'fake news' [notícias falsas] ”, he added.

One by one, the protesters shouted into a microphone slogans against the Brazilian President . The pandemic of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the deforestation of the Amazon, the indigenous people, “who are being massacred”, and the increase in inequalities in the country were the main criticisms. In the end, they shouted in unison “Bolsonaro outside”.

“Our democracy is being torn apart, destroyed”, said Marcos Pinheiro, from 62 years and living in Portugal for the past 31. The demonstrator, who wielded a small poster, in which it was possible to read “#ForaBolsonaro”, considered that “this demonstration is an echo of words and of help for democracy in Brazil”.

Among the numerous criticisms of the head of state, the Amazon stood out more : “It is being destroyed, sold at scrap prices.”

In activist's opinion, Bolsonaro “does not respect anyone” and the only thing he respects is his family, that's why he came to speak to Rossio, hoping to “get all things back” that the current government withdrew from the Brazilian population, but admitted that “it will be a difficult process”.

By Tuesday, Brazil had registered a total of 3. 669. 995 SARS-CoV-2 contagions and more than 116 thousand deaths.

Marcos Pinheiro considered that the government of Bolsonaro “disturbs the performance of health professionals” and, for that reason, he argued that the head of state is responsible for the “gigantic number” of infections and deaths in the country.

The coordinator of the Lisbon nucleus of the PT, Pedro Prola, explained that today's demonstration, like other parts of the planet, aims to bring together the “Solidarity from the international community, to recover the democratic process [no país] and continue to denounce Bolsonaro”.

Vera Anjos, who insisted on not being a member of the PT, came out to express herself because she believed that the President “is increasing social inequalities” in Brazil. “You cannot continue to tolerate so much wickedness,” he stressed.

The Portuguese parties Bloco de Esquerda, PCP and the Ecological Party “Os Verdes” were also represented in this protest action . However, the protesters did not hide their disappointment because there were no more political forces represented.

to support. Especially because Brazil and Portugal are very close ”, lamented Stefani Costa. Opinion shared by Veja Anjos, for whom this Wednesday's demonstration “is not enough” and the “Portuguese must adhere” to prevent the current executive “from ending his term”.