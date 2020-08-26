defense-minister-admits-“large-majority”-of-the-european-union-in-favor-of-arming-third-countries

The Minister of National Defense (MDN) admitted this Wednesday that there is “a great majority” of European countries in favor of the European Union (EU), in addition to the support already provided in equipment and military training, also providing arms to third countries.

This theme was present and there is a great majority of countries in favor of the idea that we should, when we are to support and train Armed Forces in poorly structured countries, to be able to support also with lethal equipment. It doesn't make sense that they are unarmed forces, ”Gomes Cravinho told the Lusa agency.

The guardian is in an informal meeting of European counterparts in Berlin, as Germany currently chairs the EU Council, in preparation for the formal meeting of defense ministers scheduled for November in Brussels.

There are two countries, for reasons of constitutional neutrality – Ireland and Austria -, that have difficulty with this. However, they also want a solution that does not impact the will of the overwhelming majority. We are looking for a legal solution that is satisfactory to them, but that does not prevent the EU from moving forward on a fundamental need for affirmation as a unit that can support security and stability, particularly in Africa, “he said.

According to the MDN, this Wednesday's European meeting also dealt with the operationalization of the common security and defense policy, namely the concrete actions on the ground with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United Nations Organization. United Nations (UN).

But it was the so-called “common European strategic compass” and its “goals and objectives” that dominated the attention, namely the European Peace Support Mechanism and the eventuality of the EU can start supplying armaments to the Armed Forces of other countries, just as Russia and others already do.

“Of course, this requires a lot of caution in the way weapons are used, but we cannot leave the field free for strategic competitors who, afterwards, do not have the same scruples that we have ”, said Gomes Cravinho.