covid-19.-ukraine-closes-borders-to-foreigners-again

The Ukrainian Government decided this Wednesday to re-close the borders to foreign citizens for a period of 30 days, due to the increase in new cases from Covid – 19 in several countries around the world.

At the end of a meeting of the Council of Ministers in Kiev, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said that the measure will come into force at 00 Thursday h.

A interdiction will not, however, affect certain categories of travelers , including persons with a residence permit in Ukraine or in transit, members of international and humanitarian missions and truck drivers.

Ukraine already had closed access to the country for most foreigners between mid-March and late June , before abandoning the measure, travelers being forced, upon arrival from countries with a strong spread of the virus, to remain in confinement during 14 days or doing a screening test.

The progression of the new coronavirus epidemic has accelerated considerably in the past few weeks in the former Soviet republic, situated at the gates of the European Union (EU), and until this Wednesday more than 110. 00 0 cases of the new coronavirus, 2. 354 they mortals, in a country of about 19 millions of inhabitants.

On the other hand, the government of Kiev extended, also this Wednesday, until the end of October restrictions to combat and delay the spread of the pandemic. After a tight confinement declared in March, Ukraine began to gradually ease restrictions in May , in order to relaunch the country's economy.

In recent weeks, preventive measures, such as the mask use and social detachment have been largely neglected in the country.