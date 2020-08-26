Wow, so many new toys. Or not.

Within two weeks, Portugal can already deliver the first version of how it plans to spend the next millions of Europe. With what was negotiated in Brussels in July, the national envelope can be up to 15, 2 billion euros in grants and up to 10, 8 billion borrowed, to use up to 2026. In addition to the 30 billion of traditional funds. It's a lot of money. It is a brutal increase in funds, to paraphrase Vítor Gaspar. We've never received so much. It has never been more fundamental to discuss how to spend it. Especially because Brussels is not as concerned with that as it may seem.

Most analyzes of the European recovery plan returned to discussions about the 2011 crisis, the Troika call and the detested austerity . There are, in each of these memories, ideas wrong enough to not be used as a comparison.

We are not back to 2011. When José Sócrates and Teixeira dos Santos asked for help from the Troika, they did so because the country had nowhere else to go to get money to fulfill basic obligations. As explained later, if they had not done so, soon there would be no money left to pay salaries to the civil service. We had spent a lot and very badly and had no way of paying back everything that had already been borrowed. Today, the situation is significantly different. Almost the opposite. Today, by comparison, we’re at 2005 or 2007, when you spent a lot of what you later couldn't pay. Now, too, what is needed is spending. Well, it is the challenge.

The economic crisis started by the pandemic calls for an absolutely extraordinary public response. If the State, even for a classical liberal, is the life insurance of a community, this is the occasion when it has to intervene. If companies have, and some still have, to be closed; if some hotels, restaurants or bars, they cannot open, or they can but little; if jobs disappear because customers don't arrive, you have to spend more and spend where you didn't need to. That is why the comparison with the Troika program is deeply misleading.

In 2011, creditors, that was what the Troika was, they lent but imposed conditions they deemed necessary to ensure that the economy recovered and the country was able to fulfill its obligations again. In particular, pay those who lend you. We can continue to discuss whether it was a good program, but it was signed by the party that ruled then and those that ruled afterwards. And, quite strictly, many people believed that some of the reforms that the Troika was going to impose were beneficial and necessary in a country that is not used to strictly managing what little it has and stimulating the creation of more wealth.

In 2020, the problem is another. A sudden hole opened in front of us. We need money to keep us from falling over there. And we have no way of telling the private sector to do what it knows how to do, because if tourists do not arrive, customers do not pass, exporters have nowhere to export, the economy has nowhere to expand on its own. It is for this reason, not because of a failure of the market economy, or the management of everyone's money, that public money is needed. To serve as a pillow for some and a springboard for others.

It is true that countries like Germany, or even Sweden or the Netherlands, had sufficient reserves to take care of the bulk of their problems. But, faced with an extraordinary crisis, with risks of imploding economies as fundamental as the Italian or the Spanish, not to mention the French, European leaders, some more enthusiastic than others, designed a recovery plan that is essentially “ throw money at the problem ”. And there they said they were going to see how the money thrown was going to be spent, because those things have to be said, for two reasons: to calm the voters of some and so that a minimum of control can, in fact, be done. But it will not be Brussels that will be our policeman, nor is it good. Nor does The Hague, the bad cop.

It is true that the recovery plan defines green, digital and industrial resilience as criteria for the use of funds. But it is also true that, for those who designed the plan, and for those who will be evaluated by the immediate result, green, digital and reindustrialization are important, but the most important thing is that the money is spent. At the limit, and reading Keynes diagonally, there will be in Brussels those who think they can even hire someone to open holes and someone to close them later. As long as they don't emit too much carbon to do so. And, preferably, do it with digital tools.

It will not be quite so, of course, but there is a risk of walking nearby. As long as they are not absurd expenses, as it would be to build coal-fired power plants in Poland, or offensive, such as paying for a judicial reform in Hungary tailored to Orban's interpretation of what should be a rule of law, it is not to be believed that Europe will walking around with a stick in hand to put public spending in order and economies to prosper. If it is someone, we will have to do it ourselves. Even because one of the elements that could have ensured this, has practically disappeared.

At the beginning of the mandate of this Commission, it was envisaged that there would be a small fund to promote reforms in the Member States, which would be supported by a Directorate General in Brussels. It was one of Mário Centeno's favorite ideas as president of the Eurogroup. It was going to be a kind of nice Troika. A fairy godmother of the type “I have this money here to carry out these reforms. Do you want to? ”. Unfortunately, in the middle of the negotiations, this model was lost. Precisely because the states prefer to decide how they are going to spend all this money and keep an eye on each other, rather than having to obey the Commission and its reform ideas. Which, on the way, can weaken the European Semester, instead of reinforcing it, as promised.

If there will be money like never before, and there will not be as much surveillance of Brussels as there should be, someone has to control us – the term is intentional. We will have to be us.

When, in June, Wopke Hoekstra said it was necessary to know why some countries were not prepared to face the economic crisis of the pandemic, António Costa he called it disgusting, followed by a chorus of offended nationals. A few weeks ago, however, the newspaper editorials there began to say more or less the same (in a less inconvenient time and manner, let us acknowledge).

Past 46 years since 15 of April, and 34 since accession, it is impossible that the country does not sincerely think that the way in which it has used European funds has been profoundly wrong. (I'm not even asking for it to be said that it is scandalous.) Four and a half decades of democracy, three and a half decades of Europe and European funds, billions later, the country is on the fragile side of the asymmetry of the pandemic crisis. Apart from those who think it is all the fault of the Dutch tax system, the rest will agree that we have to be at fault. A lot, really. And very shared.

It is to decide how they should spend and see how, in fact, they are spent 15, € 2 billion non-repayable, 10, 8 billion borrowed and 30 billion of traditional European funds that need to set goals and priorities, clear rules , monitoring and inspection. If civil society, professional bodies, academies, study centers, social partners, oppositions, the country, are not capable of this, then they are useless. If the Government – this is it, but it could be another one – make a list of things it wants to have for Christmas and start ordering with the funds, we will do it all the same again.

This should be the last major European funding. Next time, we were supposed to be on the other side, of those who give more than they receive. If in a few weeks we hear that the draft plan is delivered and will be discussed later, we started badly. Again.

Henrique Burnay (on twitter: @HBurnay), consultant in European affairs, is one of the resident commentators of Café Europa at Rádio Observador, along with Madalena Meyer Resende, João Diogo Barbosa and Bruno Cardoso Reis. The program will air every Monday at 14 h 00 and the 22H00.

The opinions expressed here only bind the author.

You can hear the last Café Europe here