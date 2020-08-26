a-new-holocaust?

“One of the most atrocious human tragedies since the Holocaust is taking place: the potential genocide of Uighurs and other Muslims in China”. «After the Holocaust, the world said” Never again “. Today, we repeat those words “Never again” »

It is in these very categorical and dramatic terms that seventy-six religious leaders, Muslims, Jews, Buddhists and Christians express themselves (among them, the Anglican archbishop emeritus of Canterbury, Rowan Williams, and cardinals Charles Bom, president of the Federation of Asian Episcopal Conferences, and Ignatius Suharyo, Archbishop of Jakarta, Indonesia), in a statement condemning the persecution of Uighurs by the Chinese government.

Particularly significant is the fact that the declaration, with this allusion to the genocide of the Jews by the Nazi regime, was signed by several rabbis, the natural reserves of representatives of Judaism being known when trying to compare some other tragedy to this genocide.

The statement denounces what has been proven by several sources: more than one million Uighurs and other Muslims are imprisoned in concentration camps, subject to political and anti-religious indoctrination, homicides, tortures, work forced s, sexual violence, forced organ harvesting. Outside these camps, religious freedom is denied in its most basic aspects (destruction of mosques, arrests for possession of the Koran or for the practice of prayer and fasting). Children are separated from their parents. A forced sterilization campaign targets women of that ethnicity. The most intrusive surveillance systems invade all aspects of the lives of citizens in the Xinjiang region, where this persecution is taking place. Which has as its clear objective the destruction of the cultural identity of the Uighur people, an identity linked to the Islamic religion, seen as dangerous to the ideological hegemony of the Chinese regime and potentially generating terrorism (of which, however, obviously cannot be accused of a whole

The statement does not fail to condemn the violation of religious freedom (as a truly universal value) of which other confessions are also victims in China: “We are with the Uighurs. We are also with Tibetan Buddhists, followers of “ Falung Gong ” and Christians from all over China, who face the greatest repression of religious freedom since the Cultural Revolution. ”

Against silence and indifference, and also highlighting inter-religious solidarity in the defense of human dignity (evoking the figure of Lutheran pastor Dietrich Bonhoffer, killed at Auschwitz), states the statement: “In the Holocaust, some Christians saved Jews. Some raised their voices. Said Dietrich Bonhoffer: “Silence in the face of evil is, in itself, evil… Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act ”»

More and more voices are being heard to denounce this very serious violation of human rights. But the international community's indifference still prevails (incomprehensible given the seriousness of what is at stake, comparable to the Holocaust). This indifference is certainly no stranger to the economic power of the great power that China has rapidly become in recent decades. Businesses speak louder …

It should be noted, however, that, in the face of evidence that the origin of the supply chains of large companies are forced labor by Uighurs, the “Lacoste” and “Adidas” have undertaken to eliminate that fact as far as they are concerned. But there are other companies, equally important.

For a long time, it was thought that democracy and respect for human rights would automatically result from Chinese economic growth (and hence the least concern with human rights violations in China when dealing with it). But that expectation now proves to be illusory; this has not been the case, as this and other violations of these rights demonstrate very well.

Therefore, much more emphasis should be given to human rights violations in China. So that, in the future, the indifference and inaction of today will not be regretted and it will have to be said again: “Never again”