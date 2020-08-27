Automated Border Control Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Solution Type (ABC E-Gates and ABC Kiosks), Component (Hardware, Software and Services), Application, and Geography

Automated Border Control (ABC) Market is expected to reach XX Million by 2026 from 739.45 Million in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Automated Border Control Market (ABC) is an immigration control system proposed to satisfy the future border control needs of airports resulting from the rapid growth in the number of passengers worldwide. Automated Border Control Market (ABC) can verify the identity of passengers crossing the borders at border crossing points, airports without the need for human intervention.ABC using different modalities, such as face, fingerprint, or iris recognition in order to handle the problems caused by growth in number of passengers worldwide

Need of Automated Border Control (ABC) system

• In order to tackle rising security concerns, enhanced traveler convenience in the border crossing process.

• To fulfill the growing need for automation across all port amenities.

• To make Passenger processing process more efficient, which achieves higher passenger processing rates and achieve decisive advantage in the face of international competition

• To reduce time of travelers in possession of an electronic ID document with comparison to previous system

Automated Border Control Market system is making border crossings smooth and rapid for travelers without compromising security on airports.

Rising need for automation across all port facilities and enhanced traveler convenience in border crossing process are trending the overall Automated Border Control market. However, lack of standardization and large capital requirement for infrastructure projects will restrain the market growth. Highest revenue generating region is North America 2017; However, APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth region in forecast period. Growing security concerns and rising passenger travel and tourism activities will drive the Automated Border Control market in APAC region

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of Automated Border Control Market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Automated Border Control Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the solution type, component, application and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Automated Border Control market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology

Research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including directories such as International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), International Air Transport Association (IATA), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Ministry of the interior, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Automated Border Control market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this Automated Border Control Market . Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Automated Border Control Market globally.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Automated Border Control market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Automated Border Control market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Automated Border Control market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Automated Border Control market make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players in the Automated Border Control Market Are:

• Secunet Security Networks

• Sita

• Gemalto

• OT-Morpho

• Indra Sistemas

• Borgwarner

• NEC Corporation

• Gunnebo

• Cross Match Technologies

• Accenture

Key Target Audience:

• Hardware and software manufacturers for ABC

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Assembly, testing, and packaging vendors

• Technology standards organizations, forums, alliances, and associations

• Governments, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies

• Raw material and manufacturing equipment suppliers

• Automotive electronic system manufacturers and Automated Border Control Market Investors

• ODM and OEM technology solution providers

• Vehicle manufacturers

• Traders and Stakeholders Operating In the Sector

• Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for card readers and biometrics

The scope of the Automated Border Control Market:

Research report categorizes the Automated Border Control market-based solution type, component, application and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Automated Border Control market with key developments in companies and market trends

Automated Border Control Market, By Solution Type:

• ABC E-Gates

• ABC Kiosks

Automated Border Control Market, By Component:

• Hardware

• Document Authentication System (DAS)

• Biometric Verification System (BVS)

• Maintenance

• Software

• Services

• Installation

• Others (Signature Scanner and Baggage Scanner)

Automated Border Control Market, By Application:

• Airports

• Land Ports

• Seaports

Automated Border Control Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

