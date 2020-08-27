Global Zinc-Bromine Battery Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 to 2027): By Type, Storage, Application, and Region

Zinc-Bromine Battery Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 18 % during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Zinc–bromine battery is a type of redox flow battery, in which most of the energy is stored by plating zinc on the anode terminal. Bromine has imperfect solubility in water, therefore, bromine forms a viscous bromine adduct oil, which sinks to the bottom of the compartment.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Drivers and Restrains

The zinc bromine battery has longer shelf life and greater energy density compared to other regular batteries such as lead acid batteries. Zinc metal is available in abundance, manufacturing cost of zinc–bromine batteries (US$ 400/kW•h) is also lower than other batteries such factors are projected to boost the market for zinc–bromine batteries during the forecast period. The Gelion technology is expected to be mass producing its zinc bromine gel battery for residential sector, at a cost of US$ XX /kWh by the end of 2021.

Formation of dendrites can cause short circuit in the cell, which is unsafe, to avoid this the zinc–bromine battery needs to be fully discharged after a certain period of time. Diffusion causes the bromine solution react with the zinc electrode, which decrease the shelf life of the battery. Such drawbacks can have a contrary effect on the zinc–bromine batteries market. However, zinc–bromine batteries offer a good option for energy storage. Manufacturers in the Zinc-Bromine Battery are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share.

Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Segmentation Analysis

In terms of application, the zinc–bromine batteries market is segmented into domestic applications and industrial applications. By industrial application, zinc–bromine batteries are mostly used in electric vehicles on a large scale. For instance, zinc–bromine batteries have been installed in Volkswagen buses. The Hotzenblitz Company has designed an electric vehicle to be powered specially by a zinc–bromine battery. Toyota Motor Corporation is doing research on developing a zinc–bromine battery for use in an electric vehicle known as EV-30, which can be used for transportation. Important research is being carried out in different regions in the globe to employ zinc–bromine batteries in energy storage applications. In terms of Type, the zinc–bromine batteries market is segmented into redox and Hybrid. On the basis of storage the zinc–bromine batteries market is segmented into Compact and Large Scale.

Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region Zinc-Bromine Battery market divided into five region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the Asia Pacific had the XX % market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, thanks to increasing need for use of energy storage devices, longer shelf life and greater storage capacity in high-voltage electric applications. Major Key player have long-term project to develop zinc/bromine battery technology for electric utility applications has been part of the Moonlight Project under the sponsorship of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry in Japan.

In North America and Europe, increasing uses of lightweight vehicles and utilizing energy-saving technologies such as zinc–bromine batteries in electric vehicles are factors expected to propel the zinc–bromine battery market in the near future.

Some of the key players operating in the zinc–bromine batteries market are Sandia National Laboratory, Covertel Power Pty. Ltd., Primus Power Corporation, Redflow Energy Storage Solutions Ltd., Smart Energy GB Ltd., ZBB Energy Corporation (now Ensync Energy Systems), and ZBest Technology Ltd.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Zinc-Bromine Battery Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Zinc-Bromine Battery Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Zinc-Bromine Battery Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Zinc-Bromine Battery Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Zinc-Bromine Battery Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Zinc-Bromine Battery Market

Zinc-Bromine Battery Market, by Type

• Redox

• Hybrid

Zinc-Bromine Battery Market, by Storage

• Compact

• Large Scale

Zinc-Bromine Battery Market, by Application

• Utilities

• Commercial & Industrial

• Military

• EV Charging Station

• Others

Zinc-Bromine Battery Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Zinc-Bromine Battery Market, Major Players

• Sandia National Laboratory

• Covertel Power Pty. Ltd.

• Primus Power Corporation

• Redflow Energy Storage Solutions Ltd.

• Smart Energy GB Ltd.

• ZBB Energy Corporation (now Ensync Energy Systems)

• Ensync Energy Systems

• ESS Inc.

• Gildemeister Energy Solutions

• H2 Inc.

• Jenabatteries

• Kemwatt

• Lockheed Martin

• Nanoflowcell

• Primus Power

• Pu Neng Energy

• Redflow

• Redt Energy

• Schmid

• Sumitomo Electric

• Unienergy Technologies

• Vionx Energy

• Vizn Energy Systems

• Volterion

• Voltstorage

