Global Electrodeionization Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Design, Type, End-User Industry and Region

Global Electrodeionization Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.13 % during a forecast period.



Electrodeionization is a process, which utilizes an applied current to eliminate ionized and ionizable species from a water source while incessantly regenerating the ion exchange media.

Growing population, rapid urbanization, and industrialization, increasing environmental concerns across the globe are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the global electrodeionization market. On the other hand, high installation and capital concentrated electrodeionization systems are limiting the growth of the global electrodeionization market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

From the past 10 years, power plants have progressively used reverse osmosis as a roughing demineralized to eliminate the bulk of the mineral, organic and particulate contaminants, which also reduces the chemical consumption of the ion exchange system. Recent developments in electrodeionization technology have resulted in the move toward chemical-free deionization systems owing to RO followed by electrodeionization technology has become more cost competitive with conventional ion exchange. Electrodeionization module and system costs fell still more owing to module construction improvements.

The power generation end-use industry segment is estimated to share significant growth in the global electrodeionization market. Electrodeionization plays a vital role in the power generation industry, which produces ultrapure water to empower high pressure and smooth functioning of turbines. Ultrapure water evades clotting or disruption in boiler tubes and high-temperature corrosion. The recognition of the boosted effect of ultrapure water for power generation is expected to increase the demand for electrodeionization in the power generation industry.

the plate-and-frame configuration is expected to use more than 90 percent of the systems electrodeionization installed. Plate-and-frame devices deliver the benefit of equal water flow and DC current distribution among the cells, which are hydraulically in parallel and electrically in series. This system arrangement is identical to each other, as are the reject compartments.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be a leading region in the global electrodeionization market. The leading position in the market is attributed to a rapid expansion of the construction activity and foreign direct investments undertaken for the expansion or up-gradation of manufacturing facilities. Additionally, initiatives undertaken by many governments worldwide to support growth in the end-user industries and manufacturing sector like power generation, pharmaceuticals, and electronics & semiconductors are expected to increase the demand for electrodeionization in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global electrodeionization market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global electrodeionization market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Electrodeionization Market

Global Electrodeionization Market, By Design

• Plate and Frame Construction

• Spiral Wound Construction

Global Electrodeionization Market, By Type

• Membrane Separation

• Ion Exchange

• Others

Global Electrodeionization Market, By End-Use Industry

• Power Generation

• Pharmaceuticals

• Electronics & Semiconductor

• Chemical Production

• Biotechnology

• Cosmetic

• Laboratories

• Others

Global Electrodeionization Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Electrodeionization Market

• Qua Group

• Snowpure, LLC

• Pure Aqua Inc.

• Newterra Ltd.

• Suez SA

• Guangzhou Kaiyuan Water Treatment Equipment Co. Ltd

• Westech Engineering, Inc.

• Bwt Pharma & Biotech Gmbh

• Hinada Water Treatment Tech Co., Ltd

• Veolia Environnement S.A.

• Real Water Tech Co., Ltd

• Heliant Technologies

• Axeon Water Technologies

• Xi’an Xin Sheng Tai Water Treatment Technology Co. Ltd.

• Osmo Sistemi S.R.L.

• Angstrom Mühendislik

• Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

• Dowdupont Inc.

• Ovivo Inc.

• Mega A.S.

• Applied Membranes, Inc.

• Samco Technologies, Inc.

• Progressive Water Treatment

• Millipure Water System

• Martin Water Technologies Inc.

