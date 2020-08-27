Global Free Space Optics (FSO) Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026)_ By Applications, By Components, By Transmission Type, Geography

Global Free Space Optics (FSO) Market is expected to reach USD 676.70 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



The Free Space Optics (FSO) market is primarily driven by the factors such as last mile connectivity, free licensing of FSO, and alternative solution for overburdened RF technology for outdoor networking.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market is expected to reach USD 5.06 Billion by 2024 from USD 1.21 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 20.8% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report). The major factors driving this growth are faster and safer data transfer than other competing technologies; RF spectrum bandwidth crunch; no bandwidth limitation and less energy consumption; and greener, cleaner, and safer technology.

Global Free Space Optics (FSO) market is segmented by applications, which includes Mobile Backhaul, Enterprise Connectivity, Disaster Recovery, Defence, Satellite, Healthcare, Security, Engineering and Design, and Others.

Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market is segmented by components, and transmission type. By components, the market is segmented as LED, Photodetector, Microcontroller, and Software. The market is also segmented y transmission type, which includes Unidirectional, and Bidirectional.

Geographically, the Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC)/Li-Fi Technology Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to be largest market for Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC)/Li-Fi Technology market during the forecast period. The huge investments in telecom infrastructure, government funding and increasing military expenditure are the major reasons for the largest share of the FSO market in this region. In line with this, the government funding and deployment of several VLC systems in public, as well as commercial places, are the factors making the Americas a major consumer of VLC.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for Global Free Space Optics (FSO) Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Free Space Optics (FSO) Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the applications, components, transmission type and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Free Space Optics (FSO) Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global Free Space Optics (FSO) Market

Global Free Space Optics (FSO) Market

Key Players in the Global Free Space Optics (FSO) Technology – Product & Service Market Are:

• Light Pointe Communications, Inc.

• fSONA Networks Corp.

• Plain tree Systems Inc.

• Wireless Excellence Ltd.

• Trimble Hungary Kft.

Key Players in the Global Visible Light Communication (VLC)/Li-Fi Technology – Product & Service Market Are:

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• General Electric Co.

• ByteLight, Inc. (Acuity Brands, Inc.)

• Panasonic Corp.

• LVX System

• Oledcomm

• pureLiFi Ltd.

• LightBee Corp.

• Outstanding Technology Corp.

• IBSENtelecom

• Supreme Architecture Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC)/Li-Fi Technology material manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers

• Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC)/Li-Fi Technologytraders and distributors

• Research & development institutions

• Industry Associations

The scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC)/Li-Fi Technology – Product & Service Market based on display, type, lux range, applications, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC)/Li-Fi Technology – Product & Service Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Free Space Optics (FSO):

Global Free Space Optics (FSO) Market, By Applications

• Mobile Backhaul

• Enterprise Connectivity

• Disaster Recovery

• Defense

• Satellite

• Healthcare

• Security

• Engineering and Design

• Others

Visible Light Communication (VLC):

Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Technology – Product & Service Market, By Components

• LED

• Photodetector

• Microcontroller

• Software

Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Technology – Product & Service Market, By Transmission Type

• Unidirectional

• Bidirectional

Global Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) Technology – Product & Service Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Free Space Optics (FSO) Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-free-space-optics-fso-market/7034/

