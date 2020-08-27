Global Motor Soft Starter Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Voltage, Rated Power, Application, Industry and Region

Global Motor Soft Starter Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 6.5% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Motor Soft Starter Market Drivers and Restrains:

A motor soft starter is a device used with AC electrical motors to temporarily decrease the load and torque in the power train and electric current surge of the motor during start-up. This reduces the mechanical stress on the motor and shaft, as well as the electrodynamic stresses on the attached power cables and electrical distribution network, extending the lifespan of the system.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global motor soft starter market is driven by increased demand for industrial pumps, and adoption of high-efficiency motors. Rising demand for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) applications are also boosting the market demand during the forecast period. However, functional superiority and competitive pricing of variable frequency drives (VFDS) are hampering the market growth at the global level. Investments in non-oil sectors, and increased automation & reliability concerns are likely to create lucrative opportunities in the global Motor Soft Starter market. Growing concerns regarding renewable energy is the key challenge for the stakeholders and key market players.

Global Motor Soft Starter Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the application, the pump segment has led the motor soft starter market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Universally, pumps are used in all process industries such as water & wastewater, power generation, oil & gas, and manufacturing. Soft starters play an important role in regulatory voltage supplied to the motor at the start to protect the motor opposite the heavy inrush currents.

Global Motor Soft Starter Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the motor soft starter market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest market share of XX% in 2019, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturers of motor soft starters. U.S., Canada, and Mexico are the major contributor in the regional market growth. Increased investments in the field of automation in oil & gas exploration and manufacturing plants are likely to drive the U.S. motor soft starter industry. High growth in construction and oil & gas industries is expected to drive the Canadian motor soft starter industry. In Mexico, increasing investments in oil & gas industry along with enlarged industrialization are fueling the motor soft starter industry during the forecast period.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to rising investments in the motor soft starter market in the region. Supportive government policies for industrialization are fuelling the Chinese motor soft starter industry. In India, increased industrialization and manufacturing along with requirement of enhanced efficiency for the manufacturing plants are driving the market during the forecast period. Booming in construction industry and investments in the industrial wastewater treatment are anticipated to impel the market growth in Japan. In Rest of Asia Pacific, increase in generation of electricity from coal and fossil fuels coupled with rise in mining sector is projected to upsurge demand for motor soft starters.

The Europe held the second largest market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. In the Europe, U.K., Germany, and Russia are the key contributors in the market growth. Necessity for processing wastewater for sustainability is likely to aid the market growth in U.K. Increasing automation and construction in the region would lead to an increased demand for motor soft starters market in Germany. Increase in the export of crude oil and mineral & metal contributing a huge portion to GDP of Russia is expected to increase demand for motor soft starters. Growth in investments in water & wastewater treatment is likely to increase the motor soft starter market growth in France. In Rest of Europe, augmented investments in manufacturing sector along with increased automation will fuel the motor soft starter market.

A report covers the recent development in the market for global motor soft starter market e.g., WEG SA introduced the SSW900 series of soft starters, which is projected to set a new benchmark in terms of weight, reliability and compatibility of motor soft starters in the upcoming period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of global Motor Soft Starter market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding global Motor Soft Starter market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global Motor Soft Starter market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the global Motor Soft Starter market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Motor Soft Starter Market:

Global Motor Soft Starter Market, by Voltage:

• Low Voltage

• Medium Voltage

Global Motor Soft Starter Market, by Rated Power:

• Up to 750 W

• 751 W–75 kW

• Above 75 kW

Global Motor Soft Starter Market, by Application:

• Pumps

• Compressors

• Conveyor Belts

• Fans

• Elevators & Escalators

• Crushers & Mills

• Others (Mixers, Stirrers, etc.)

Global Motor Soft Starter Market, by Industry:

• Oil & Gas

• Water & Wastewater

• Power generation

• Mining

• Others (chemical & petrochemical, cement & manufacturing, food & beverage, pulp & paper, and public construction industries.)

Global Motor Soft Starter Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Motor Soft Starter Market, Major Players:

• ABB Ltd

• Crompton Greaves Ltd. (EMOTRON TSA)

• Danfoss A/S

• Eaton Corporation

• Motortronics UK Ltd

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Siemens AG

• Toshiba International Corporation

• Weg SA

• General Electric Company

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Littelfuse Inc.

• IGEL Electric GmbH

• AuCom Electronics Ltd

• Fairford Electronics Inc.

• Larsen & Toubro

• Solcon

• Carlo Gavazzi

• Nolta

• Gozuk

• Lovato Electric

• Minilec

• Sinova

• Benshaw

