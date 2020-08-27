Global palm vein biometrics Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Product, Application and Region

Global Palm Vein Biometrics Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2017 and is expected to increase US$ XX Mn by 2026 at CARR of XX % during a forecast period.Global Palm Vein Biometrics Market, by Product



The Palm vein biometrics recognition is a biometric authentication method based on the unique patterns of veins in the palms of people hand. The Palm vein identification systems, similar to many other biometric technology, capture an image of a target, obtain and process image data and contrast it to a stored record for that individual. There are many biometric technology available in the global market but the demand for palm vein biometrics technology is increasing because this technology is ideal security, accuracy, reliability, ease of usage and economical. This system is not influenced by dryness or roughness of skin or by physical injury on the surface of the hand.

An increasing number of establishments and the growing need for advanced security are major factors expected to drive the growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, expanding the application of biometrics for better security reason has a positive influence on market growth. Threats to national security and advancements in technology are also increasing the need for this biometric technology.

Growing business competition has increase the need for securing confidential data and information of an organization for supporting the market position. Various initiatives taken by the government to give every citizen unique identity cards is expected to drive the market growth. Furthermore, Advancement in technology is anticipated to be one of the major factors contributing to market growth.

However, improved compatibility and standardization are the major factors awaited to restrain the growth of the growth of the global market over the forecast period.

The hardware segment includes readers, scanners, and cameras while software and services involve operating systems, middleware, intelligent layers, system integration, software platforms, training, and post-deployment maintenance.

The growing trend noticed in the market is increasing adoption of palm vein biometric in the application segment, Especially the Banking, Financial services and insurance (BESI), Healthcare industry and educational institutes. This segment is expected to continue dominant over the forecast period owing to applications such as physical access control, logical access control, branch banking, ATMs, mobile banking, kiosks and safe deposit locker. It helps in preserving customers from data breaching and identity theft.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the quickest growth over the coming decade. Increasing awareness for biometric technologies, growing population base and the increasing number of manufacturing companies are the drivers expecting the demand for palm vein biometric market. In addition, high replaceable income level has a positive impact on the market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the coming decade. Rising realization for biometric technologies, growing population base and an increasing number of manufacturing companies are the drivers anticipating the demand for palm vein biometric market. Furthermore, high disposable income level has a positive effect on the market growth.

The key players operating in the global palm vein biometrics markets are FUJITSU, M2SYS Technology, BioEnable, Matrix Security Solutions, Identy Tech Solutions, PalmSure, Mofiria, Hitachi, NEC, 3M Cogent, Mantra Infotech, IDLink Systems and Tyco.

Scope of the Global Palm Vein Biometrics Market

Global Palm Vein Biometrics Market, by Product

• Hardware

• Software

Global Palm Vein Biometrics Market, by Application

• Banking and finance sector

• Healthcare

• Home security

• Commercial security

• Consumer electronics

• Education sector

• Gaming

• Transportation

• Government sectors

Global Palm Vein Biometrics Market, by region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players operating in Global Palm Vein Biometrics Market

• FUJITSU

• M2SYS Technology

• BioEnable

• Matrix Security Solutions

• Identy Tech Solutions

• PalmSure

• Mofiria

• Hitachi

• NEC

• 3M Cogent

• Mantra Infotech

• IDLink Systems

• Tyco

