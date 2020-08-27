Global Paper Shredder Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Cut Type, End User, and Region

Global Paper Shredder Market was valued at US$ 327.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 602.27 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0% during a forecast period.



Global Paper Shredder Market, by End UserBased on the end user, the commercial sector is expected to lead the market growth during the forecast period due to rising demand for paper shredders from commercial sector for destroying paper documentation which is confidential and high-security concerns data. Growing industrialization in developing countries is also boosting the market growth. On the basis of cut types, a micro cut segment is expected to lead the market growth during the forecast period.

Growing the demand for paper shredders in government, organization, and business to destroying confidential documents is propelling the market growth across the globe. Increasing concerns regarding environment and rising preference to the shredder for destroying papers rather than burning papers are another driving factors of the market.

Government is strict regulations regarding environments and increasing paper production are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, growing usage of softcopy, the government is taking initiative in reducing the usage of paper, and a high cost of the product acts as restraints to the global paper shredder market. The report provides a detail list of drivers and restraints of the market, which are influencing the market growth. Additionally provides expected opportunities in the market.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to strict government regulation regarding the waste management and increasing awareness regarding the environment safety such as reduce carbon. Asia Pacific is expected to generate the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing industrialization and increasing economy in developing countries of this region.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key player's studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Paper Shredder Market are Zhangjiagang Sevenstars Machinery Co., Ltd., Fellowes Brands, Kobra Shredder, Vecoplan LLC, Zhengzhou Huahong Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd., Widesky Machinery Co., Ltd., Franssons, Allegheny Shredders, Inc., WEIMA Maschinenbau GmbH, Fellowes, KOBRA, HSM, Intimus, Meiko Shokai, Shred-it, GBC Shredder, Comet, Sunwood, Ideal, and Krug & Priester GmbH & Co. KG.

The Scope of the Report for Paper Shredder Market

Global Paper Shredder Market, by Cut Type

• Cross Cut

• Micro Cut

• Strip Cut

Global Paper Shredder Market, by End User

• Commercial Sector

• Residential Sector

Global Paper Shredder Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Paper Shredder Market

• Zhangjiagang Sevenstars Machinery Co., Ltd.

• Fellowes Brands

• Kobra Shredder

• Vecoplan LLC

• Zhengzhou Huahong Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.

• Widesky Machinery Co., Ltd.

• Franssons

• Allegheny Shredders, Inc.

• WEIMA Maschinenbau GmbH

• Krug & Priester GmbH & Co. KG.

• Fellowes

• KOBRA

• HSM

• Intimus

• Meiko Shokai

• Shred-it

• GBC Shredder

• Comet

• Sunwood

• Ideal

