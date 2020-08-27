Global Pin and Sleeve Device Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Product Type, End User and Region

Global Pin and Sleeve Device Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 11.5% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.



Global Pin and Sleeve Device Market Drivers and Restrains:

Pin-and-sleeve devices are an excellent option for electrical connections that require extra security, which are allowed to insulate power delivery from dirt, moisture, grime, and chemicals. These devices are used to seal power connections from the environment, prevent accidental disconnect under load, and confirm high-strength durability. Pin-and-sleeve devices are manufactured by high-quality components such as battery holders, RFI filters, LED lighting connectors, and solid brass pins. They also provide standardized designs rated at 60A, 100A, 125A, and even 200A.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/49069

The global pin and sleeve device market is driven by increase in the adoption of electric appliances in various industrial verticals, a rise in demand for dust proof and splash proof plugs & sockets, and heavy investments in the military & submarine sector. However, Surge in the adoption of wireless communication devices are hampering the market growth at the global level. Growth in shift toward adoption of smart plugs and sockets, and a rise in the number of data centers are likely to create lucrative opportunities in the global pin and sleeve device market. This is evidence, as the revenue from increasing data centers are estimated to reach approximately XX million by 2026.

Global Pin and Sleeve Device Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the end-user, the residential segment has led the pin and sleeve device market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. The electric plugs & sockets are gained popularity in the residential sector as it provides various benefits for households, therefore, these are one of the essential components to make any home-appliance work. The residential segment shown major growth in the electric plugs & sockets industry, owing to growing population that directly drives the demand for electricity in households. Also, this was influenced by the increased rise in end-user security concerns.

The industrial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period. The net sales reported by the industrial machinery & equipment retailing sector was about US$ XX.X Bn, in 2018, is expected to witnessing significant growth every year, owing to rise in the industrial sector. Moreover, various manufacturing and processing industries are automating their processes to simplify their work & deal with the rising competition. The oil & gas industry is anticipated to witness at a high CAGR of XX.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Pin and Sleeve Device Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the pin and sleeve device market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America was accounted for US$ XX Mn in 2019 for the pin and sleeve device market and is expected to reach US$ Mn end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. The U.S. and Canada are the major contributors to the market growth in North America. U.S. held the largest market share of XX% in the regional market owing to technological advancements and surge in the adoption of automated equipment are at a rapid pace in the country. Growth in the installation of plug and sockets in the U.S. residential sector is impelling the growth of the pin and sleeve device market.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to a rise in residential sector, and increasing industrialization in the emerging economies.

New project initiations every year, particularly in the manufacturing and automotive sector, are the key reason for the market growth in the region. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced pin and sleeve devices are predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of global Pin and Sleeve Device market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding global Pin and Sleeve Device market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global Pin and Sleeve Device market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the global Pin and Sleeve Device market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/49069

Scope of the Global Pin and Sleeve Device Market:

Global Pin and Sleeve Device Market, by Product Type:

• Plug

• Connector

• Receptacle

• Inlet

Global Pin and Sleeve Device Market, by End Users:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Global Pin and Sleeve Device Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Pin and Sleeve Device Market, Major Players:

• ABB Ltd.

• Eaton Corporation

• Emerson Electric

• Meltric Corporation

• Schneider Electric

• Walther Electric, Inc.

• Amphenol Corporation

• Mennekes Electrotecnik GmbH & Co. KG

• Hubbell Corporation

• Legrand SA

• Leviton

• Thomas & Betts

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Pin and Sleeve Device Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Pin and Sleeve Device Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Pin and Sleeve Device Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Pin and Sleeve Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Pin and Sleeve Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Pin and Sleeve Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Pin and Sleeve Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Pin and Sleeve Device by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Pin and Sleeve Device Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Pin and Sleeve Device Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Pin and Sleeve Device Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Pin and Sleeve Device Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-pin-and-sleeve-device-market/49069/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com