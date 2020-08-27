Global Power Transmission and Motion Control Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product, Component, Application and Region

Global power transmission and motion control market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Power transmission is the process of moving energy from its place of generation to a location where it is useful to perform work and motion control is a sub segment of automation which surrounded by the systems or sub-systems involved in moving parts of machines in a controlled means. It is enclosed by a wide variety of electrical, mechanical and fluid-driven equipment such as belts, bearings, motors, drives, gears, clutches, couplings, brakes, linear motion, pneumatics and hydraulics.

Market Dynamics

Growing advanced technologies in automotive and power generation industries is major driving factor behind the growth of market. Surge in the demand of highly developed and automated processes for factory automation, increased productivity in industries concerning safety, rising need of industrial robots in manufacturing industries, simple handling and addition of components in motion control systems are propelling the growth of market. In addition, development of motion control systems with PLC and HMI and requirement of high performance, high quality solution methods which can enable the machinery to run more efficiently are expected to witness fast growth during forecast period.

Nevertheless, high maintenance and replacement cost could hamper the growth of market. Also no overload protection, high installation and manufacturing accuracy could hinder the growth of market.

Global Power Transmission and Motion Control Market: Segmentation Analysis

By product, motors and gearings segments dominated the market in 2019 and are expected to maintain their dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Electric motors and gearings are most accepted choices for power transmission and motion control systems throughout industrial, commercial and automation applications. Motors are the electric machines which convert electrical power to useful mechanical power.

Motors categorized into AC and DC motors. The market of AC motors is expected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. AC motors are widely used in motion control system applications which involve high-accuracy positioning equipments, for instance, modern robots, ammonia and air compressors, continuous rolling mills, motor-generator sets with paper and cement industries.

Global Power Transmission and Motion Control Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the high adoption of power transmission and motion control components in variety of industries such as power, generation, automotive, metal and manufacturing, healthcare, mining, aerospace and others.

Also, massive presence of power transmission and motion control product distributors across the region is improving the growth of market. There are more than 81,500 industrial distribution companies in the U.S. and Canada which includes small and medium businesses to large global enterprises.

Global Power Transmission and Motion Control Market: Market Strategies

In Oct 2018, Altra Industrial Motion Corp a global manufacturer and marketer of electromechanical power transmission and motion control products announced the completion of Altra’s grouping with four operating companies from Fortive’s Automation & Specialty platform including market leading brands Kollmorgen, Thomson, Portescap and Jacobs Vehicle Systems.

With the completion of grouping, Altra is positioned to drive growth and value creation through its industry-leading positions in the precision motion control market, a stronger position at the higher end of the technology spectrum, increased exposure to higher growth, higher margin end-markets and an enhanced financial profile.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Power Transmission and Motion Control Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Power Transmission and Motion Control Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Power Transmission and Motion Control Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Power Transmission and Motion Control Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Power Transmission and Motion Control Market

Global Power Transmission and Motion Control Market, By Product

• Motors

• Gearings

• Clutches & Brakes,

• Belts & Chain Drives

• Hydraulics/Pneumatics

• Others

Global Power Transmission and Motion Control Market, By Component

• Services

• Solutions

• Others

Global Power Transmission and Motion Control Market, By Application

• Mining

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Power Generation

• Pulp & Paper

• Oil & Gas

• Others

Global Power Transmission and Motion Control Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Power Transmission and Motion Control Market, Key Players

• Altra Industrial Motion Corporation

• Cangro Industries, Inc.

• Forbes Engineering Sales, Inc.

• Poklar Power Motion, Inc.

• Custom Machine & Tool Co., Inc.

• Plastic PowerDrive Products, LLC

• E&E Special Products LLC

• C-Flex Bearing Co., Inc.

• Servo2Go.com Ltd.

• NMB Technologies Corporation

• Applied Motion Products Inc

• Galil

• Air Hydro Power

• Applied Machine & Motion Control, Inc

• Allied Automation

• Advanced Motion & Controls

• Clayton Controls, Inc.

• Cross Company

• Electromate Inc

• Motion Solutions

• Olympus Controls

• Braas Company

