Global Portable Mini Fridge Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Application and Geography.

Global Portable Mini Fridge Market was valued US$ 3.35 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

A portable mini fridge is a small refrigerator, which is used to keep food, beverage, medicines, and cosmetics. It is most widely used at the traveling. It is smaller in size and lighter than conventional refrigerators. Consumers can set them up wherever they want instantly after purchase. Travelers can move around for long and short trips with these fridges.

An upsurge in demand for smart & energy-saving home appliances among consumers is one of the dominant factor which drives the portable mini fridge market. A rise in the need for cold storage in commercial vehicles are boosting the demand for portable mini fridge market. The mini fridge is carrying among consumers who travel widely as well as the urban occupants who live by themselves in small apartments. Mini refrigerators offer several advantages such as convenience of use and less space requirement. It can be easily used in numerous such places where a conventional size fridge can be difficult and inconvenient. These compact fridges are most useful in an array of application such as compact flats, student dorms offices, motels, hotels, cars, and others. Limitations in refrigeration efficiency and partial opportunity in residential space are hampering the growth of global portable mini fridge market.

In the commercial application, portable mini fridges are used for cooling purposes in road & commercial vehicles, tugboats & transport boats, caravans and other commercial places, such as hotels, restaurants, offices. Retro and colorful designs in residential portable mini fridges are the latest trending in the Global portable mini fridge market. Design and color have become important factors that encouragement the consumers’ purchasing decisions for these appliances.

Mini-refrigerators are also used for medical applications. They are progressively used for the storage and transport of medicines and vaccines by diabetes clinics, state and county health departments, medical laboratories, immunization clinics.

Based on regional segment, the global portable mini fridge market is sub-segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific holds the XX% share in the global exterior doors market, in 2018. This growth can be attributed to the strong growth of the RV and marine markets in China. Factors such as the increase in the participation rate for sports fishing are contributing high demand for portable mini fridges in this region. Also North America and Europe are prominent regions in terms of volume. The market in Latin America is projected to grow substantially throughout the forecast period.

Key player operating in the Global Portable Mini Fridge Market are Haier ,Kegco ,Midea ,Coleman ,LG Electronics ,Panasonic ,Igloo Avanti Products ,Engel ,ARB ,U-Line ,Electrolux ,Indel B ,Koolatron ,Uber Appliance ,Dometic ,AGA Marvel ,Vinotemp International ,FridgeFreeze ,Felix Storch ,EdgeStar ,Whynter ,MCA Corporation ,Sears Holdings Company ,Gourmia ,Whirlpool ,Danby and XElectron.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Portable Mini Fridge Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Portable Mini Fridge Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Portable Mini Fridge Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Portable Mini Fridge Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report for Global Portable Mini Fridge Market

Global Portable Mini Fridge Market, By Type

• Compressor refrigeration

• Semiconductor refrigeration

Global Portable Mini Fridge Market, By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

Global Portable Mini Fridge Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players in Global Portable Mini Fridge Market

• Haier

• Kegco

• Midea

• Coleman

• LG Electronics

• Panasonic

• Igloo

• Avanti Products

• Engel

• ARB

• U-Line

• Electrolux

• Indel B

• Koolatron

• Uber Appliance

• Dometic

• AGA Marvel

• Vinotemp International

• FridgeFreeze

• Felix Storch

• EdgeStar

• Whynter

• MCA Corporation

• Sears Holdings Company

• Gourmia

• Whirlpool

• Danby

• XElectron

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Portable Mini Fridge Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Portable Mini Fridge Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Portable Mini Fridge Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Portable Mini Fridge Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Portable Mini Fridge Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Portable Mini Fridge Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Portable Mini Fridge Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Portable Mini Fridge by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Portable Mini Fridge Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Portable Mini Fridge Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Portable Mini Fridge Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

