Global Massive MIMO Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Massive MIMO Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % .

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

MIMO refers to multiple-input, multiple-output antenna. MIMO with a large number of base station antennas often called massive MIMO. MIMO is the mechanism to increase the number of installed antenna on a radio. Multiple antennas were installed together at the transmitter and receiver end to provide better throughput and better spectrum efficiency. This further helps in creating multiple receive and transmit paths between the base station and the end device, resulting better spectral efficiency. This technology expands the network capacity by five to seven times on the same spectrum, which will enable customers to enjoy seamless and superfast data speeds despite the very large number of users. Rising importance of software implementation in a communication network, high signal to noise ratio, and link reliability are the key factor driving the growth of the massive MIMO market through the forecast period. However, delay in the standardization of spectrum allocation is restraining the growth of the market.

Global Massive MIMO Market is majorly segmented by technology, type of antennas, and spectrum. By technology, the market is segmented as LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro, and 5G. The market is segmented by type of antennas, which includes 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R, and 128T128R & above. The Massive MIMO is also segmented by spectrum, which includes FDD, TDD, and Others.

Geographically, the Massive MIMO Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for Massive MIMO market during the forecast period. China is one of the most important countries for massive MIMO. Chinese players Huawei and China Unicom together have completed the field verification of the industry’s first FDD LTE-based massive MIMO technology, using an existing two-antenna receiving terminal operating with 20MHz of spectrum.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for Global Massive MIMO Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

•Global Massive MIMO Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the technology, type of antennas, and spectrum, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Massive MIMO Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Massive MIMO Market.

Key Players in the Global Massive MIMO Market Are:

• Nokia

• Ericsson

• Huawei

• Verizon Communications

• ZTE

• Sprint

• China Mobile

• Samsung

• Airtel

• Deutsche Telekom

• Smartone

• T-Mobile

• China Unicom

• Reliance Jio

• Idea

Key Target Audience:

• Massive MIMO material manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers

• Massive MIMO traders and distributors

• Research & development institutions

• Industry Associations

The scope of the Global Massive MIMO Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Massive MIMO Market based on technology, type of antennas, and spectrum, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Massive MIMO – Product & Service Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Massive MIMO Market, By Technology:

• LTE Advanced

• LTE Advanced Pro

• 5G

Global Massive MIMO Market, By Type of Antennas:

• 8T8R

• 16T16R & 32T32R

• 64T64R

• 128T128R & Above

Global Massive MIMO Market, By Spectrum:

• FDD

• TDD

• Others (FBMC, OFDM)

Global Massive MIMO Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

